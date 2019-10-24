Halloween events in Miami this week

'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a pumpkin patch festival to the third annual Triki Triki Halloween, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Miami. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

From the event description:

This family-friendly festival is back at Peacock Park. It features Instagram-worthy activities including a patch with 2,500 pumpkins. Look out for carnival rides, a cornstalk maze and a dress-your-own scarecrow village.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road

Price: $20 (Redeem One-Day General Admission Ticket Through Groupon)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pumpkin Painting Party

From the event description:

Calling all kids and parents! Let the 'ghoul' times roll at our pumpkin painting party with artist Luz Suarez. The afternoon includes a children's lunch buffet and Halloween fun.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, 3300 S.W. 27th Ave.

Price: $59 (Child); Free (Adult)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saturdazed Halloween Edition @SHOTS Wynwood

From the event description:

Gather your friends for classic horror the SHOTS Miami way! Wear you favorite Halloween get up, and you just might get a shot from one of our bartenders.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 356 N.W. 24th St., #F1

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Triki Triki Halloween at Veza Sur Brewing Co

From the event description:

Our Triki Triki Halloween is back for a third year. Dress up in your best Halloween gear and enjoy a night of live music, cerveza and a costume contest. It's going down with Locos Por Juana, Tamboka and tunes by DJ Ka5.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 a.m.

Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

