Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a free yoga series to an Electric Pickle concert, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Underline Free Yoga Chakra Series: The Heart Session

Calling all yogis! Grab your yoga mat and come to the free Underline Yoga Chakra Series. At this Saturday's rooftop session, you'll get an overview of the fourth chakra, the center of warmth, love and compassion. All levels are welcome.

When: Saturday, June 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Brickell City Centre Rooftop, Level 4, Block C, above La Centrale, 701 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Biggest World Oceans Day Beach Cleanup

Beaches are fragile environments, and it is our responsibility to protect and keep them clean. With World Oceans Day fast approaching this Saturday, you can make a difference. Celebrate this global day of action with your friends, kids, community members and environmentalists and join cleanup efforts at the beach.

When: Saturday, June 15, 3-7 p.m.

Where: MacArthur Causeway, 980 MacArthur Causeway

Admission: Free

LGBTQ Pride Silent Disco

Get your groove on at the LGBTQ Silent Disco Party. Four different DJs will be spinning tunes. Move to hip-hop, R&B, Caribbean salsa, Reggaeton No cover required; open to adults 21 and over.

When: Saturday, June 15, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, June 16, 4 a.m.

Where: INSIDEOUT, 337 S.W. Eighth St.

Admission: $25

Father's Day - Super Charged at Jungle Island

Calling all Dads! This Sunday, you get free admission to Jungle Island. Explore nature, check out classic cars, enjoy eats from Pink Flamingos food trucks and beers from Concrete Beach Brewery.

When: Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Admission: Free

Soul Clap Eli and Charlie Crew Love/US

Also on Sunday, Soul Clap makes its final play under the magic disco spaceship. The party gets started with a 45 vinyl set on Electric Pickle's patio at 5 p.m. Then, it moves upstairs to El Bolero Room for some serious late night action.

When: Sunday, June 16, 5 p.m.- Monday, June 17, 5 a.m.

Where: Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free (Until 8 p.m. with RSVP)

