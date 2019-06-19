Here's what to do in Miami this week

From the Miami Underground Film Festival to the Florida Classical Ballet 2019 Grand Gala, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Miami Underground Film Festival

From the event description:

Featuring weird shorts, live music from local bands, The Circle-Jerk Awards, and the long-awaited return of several favorite filmmakers from 2018.

When: Saturday, June 22, 5 p.m.- Sunday, June 23, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Churchill's Pub, 5501 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Belly Motions Summer Showcase

From the event description:

This exciting production is presented by Belly Motions, Miami's premiere world dance studio, and features routines by some of Miami's top Belly Dance, Bollywood, Hula, Brazilian and African dance stars.

When: Saturday, June 22, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 S.W. Third St.

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wynwood Brewing Rickenbacker Ride 2019

From the event description:

Join our social ride from our brewery to Key Biscayne and back over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Registered riders receive Rickenbacker Ride 2019 branded glassware and a Rickenbacker Pilsner at the end of the ride.

When: Sunday, June 23, 7:30-11 a.m.

Where: Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lulu's Birthday Bash!

From the event description:

Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream is turning 4 years old, so to celebrate the occasion, they're throwing a pretty sweet party. In addition to delicious ice cream made from scratch (with free topping or sauce with every order), customers can look forward to something for everyone: Limited edition birthday flavor.

When: Sunday, June 23, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Lulu's Nitrogen Ice Cream, 2001 Biscayne Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Florida Classical Ballet 2019 Grand Gala

From the event description:

Florida Classical Ballet, under the direction of world renowned ballet mistress and choreographer Magaly Suarez, presents their 2019 Grand Gala. Performance will include excerpts from Swan Lake, Don Quixote, La Bayadere, Le Corsaire and other works taken from the traditonal classical repertiore.

When: Sunday, June 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Manuel Artime Theater, 900 S.W. First St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline