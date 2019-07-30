Here's what to do in Miami this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a mixer for local entrepreneurs to a concert to combat human trafficking, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Support Local Mixer: Collaboration

Calling local business owners, entrepreneurs, makers, and creatives! This Wednesday, we're bringing back our support local mixer. Enjoy drink specials on The Citadel's rooftop, meet Prism event coordinators and learn how to boost your marketing with the Bridge Miami app.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Live Rooftop Sessions Presented by Chad Bernstein Featuring TWYN

Don't miss acclaimed Miami experimental duo TWYN on Wednesday at The Citadel rooftop. Keyboardist, Jason Matthews, already boasts four Latin Grammy nominations for his work on Danay Suarez's album "Palabras Manuales."

When: Wednesday, July 31, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Free Latin Beats Concert/Trafficking - Not On Our Watch Collaborative 2019 Kick-Off

Groove to Latin beats this Friday for a good cause. As part of the Not On Our Watch campaign, this free concert was organized to raise awareness of and combat human trafficking. It features artists like Carlos Oliva, Tomasito Cruz, Tito Puente, Jr and more.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center, 1465 S.W. Eighth St., #106

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chris Lake at Club Space Miami

During the past five years, British electronic music DJ and producer has been traveling the globe and releasing chart topping remixes. Some of his most popular ones include a remix of Calvin Harris & Disciple's "How Deep is Your Love?" and Missy Elliot's "WTF (Where They From?)"

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 11-Saturday, Aug. 3, 12 p.m.

Where: Club Space Miami , 34 N.E. 11th St., Terrace

Admission: $30-$60. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

