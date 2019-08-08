Here's what to do in Miami this week

From a dinner party to a back to school fair, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Day La Soul | 90s-2000s Day Party + School Supply Drive!



From the event description:

Let loose with a crowd of young professionals this Saturday at The Oasis—and donate to a good cause. Enjoy sun, good vibes and a mix of hip-hop, reggae and R&B sets from your favorite DJs. When you RSVP, you can also make a donation to our school supply drive for local inner city schools.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Oasis at Magic City Innovation District, 360 N.E. 62nd St.

Admission: Free (School Supply Donation); $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Miami Made in Russia August 10 Sunset Dinner Party @The Deck Island Gardens

From the event description:

Don't miss the chance to party like a Russian at this sunset dinner. Expect cocktails, Russian and European music by DJs Indigo and performances by saxophonist Vitysaxohouse and violinist Dave Damage.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 7- Sunday, Aug. 11, 6 p.m.

Where: The Deck Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Causeway

Admission: Free

FunDimension Back to School Fun Fair

From the event description:

Gather the family for FunDimension this Sunday. Donate money or school supplies, and you'll get one free attraction ticket. This event features plenty of fun activities, including a rock climbing wall, bungee dome, mom's market, food trucks and more.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 1-3 p.m.

Where: FunDimension, 2129 N.W. First Court

Admission: Free RSVP (Admission and One Free Beer); $21 (Three Tickets and One Free Beer or Wine). More ticket options available.

Back To Dance 80's Open House Dance Party!

From the event description:

We're having a Back to Dance '80s party, and you're invited. Break out your best '80s outfit and get taste of the classes we are offering for the 2019-2020 season. This family friendly event features a live DJ, a raffle, mommy and me classes, face painting and more.

When: Sunday, Aug. 11, 2-6 p.m.

Where: Mady's Dance Factory, 7300 N.E. Fourth Court

Admission: Free (Will be attending the Event!); Free (2:00PM-2:20PM Mommy & Me (Dancers Age 2-4 with an adult))

