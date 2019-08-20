Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a screening of local filmmakers to a comedy night to an inclusive art exhibition, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

I'm Not Gonna Move To L.A. - Web Series Edition

From the event description:

Calling creatives and film fans! Catch our "I'm Not Gonna Move to L.A." web series night. The best films and videos from will be selected for screening include David Calderson's "The Fixer" and Christopher Irarrazabal's "Basketball Friends Forever". Interested in submitting original work for the next series? Use FilmFreeway to increase your chances of being selected.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Silverspot Cinema, 300 S.E. Third St., #100

Admission: $13

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Design District Public Art Tours

From the event description:

Calling art aficionados! Join this free guided tour of the neighborhood's world-renowned public art. Art critic, journalist and educator Margery Gordon leads two tours a month that showcase selected artworks and architectural highlights along distinctive routes.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39th St., (In Front of the Fly's Eye Dome)

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beats, Bass & Tacos #006 - August 22nd



From the event description:

If beats, bass and tacos are your thing, head to Coyo Taco this Thursday. Enjoy your favorite tacos like al pastor, carne asada and more while grooving to guest DJ sets by Haviken Hayes, SomeJerk, MadSavvy. This 21-and-over event is hosted by DJ Craze.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 9 p.m.- Friday, Aug. 23, 3 a.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sylvester Comedy Night

From the event description:

Get your laugh on this Thursday at Sylvester Comedy Night. Presented by the Sylvester Bar and MiamiComedy.com, this rotating variety show features working stand up comedians from Miami, New York, Los Angeles and beyond. It combines fun times, food and creative cocktails in one spot.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 10-3:30 p.m.

Where: The Sylvester, 3456 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free (RSVP Required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Todes Vejigante

From the event description:

Don't miss Todes Vejigante. Created by Juan Pablo Vizcaino and presented by Fordistas, this event is an inclusive exhibition showcasing portraits, masks and symbols of Afro-Descendants, the LGBTQ+ community, and the historic resistance of the Puerto Rican people.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Product 81creative lab, 2930 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

