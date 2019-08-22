Here's what to do in Miami this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a Latin day party to a comedy film premiere, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Soltera Saturdays

From the event description:

Calling all singles! Bring your best dressed self to Wynwood's first Latin Saturday day party. Open to guys and gals 18 and over.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 25, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Wynwood Factory, 55 N.E. 24th St.

Admission: Free (Girls 21+); $5 (Girls 18+); $10 (Guys 21+)

Ritual at Proyecto Tulum

From the event description:

Ritual is back at Proyecto Tulum this Saturday with special guest DJ Eveava. With eclectic sets that move from deep house to disco, she has shared decks with with artists like Floating Points, Nicola Cruz and more, according to her Facebook page.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m.- Sunday, Aug. 25, 3 a.m.

Where: Proyecto Tulum, 270 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free

Dyme Lyfe Season Opening Watch Party Hosted By Racket

From the event description:

Come to this watch party dressed in your best Canes gear. We'll have games like corn hole and beer pong to keep you entertained. And Racket's kitchen will be fired up to keep the family fed all night long.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Racket, 150 N.W. 24th St.

Admission: Free

Movie Premiere: The Flea

From the event description:

Get your laugh on at a screening of "The Flea." This comedy chronicles flea market manager Quentin Parker's last day on the job. This event also includes a cocktail hour and question and answer session with the actors and director.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 N.E. 59th Terrace

Admission: $30 (Early General Admission). More ticket options available.

