Here's what to do in Miami this week

From a pop-up shop to a dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
PRSNLTY Pop Up Shop
Calling all fashionistas! Join us Saturday for PRNSLTY's pop-up shop featuring pieces from our SS 2019 release and new exclusive pieces you haven't seen before. Be among the first 25 to arrive and take home a limited edition gift from the team.
When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-9 p.m.
Where: 2020 NW Miami Ct, 2020 N.W. Miami Court
Admission: Free
Sunday Crunch n' Brunch with FitShop
Be prepared to break a sweat this Sunday at this community workout. Then, join other fitness enthusiasts at The Citadel food hall for brunch.
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.
Admission: Free
SHOTS Wynwood Annual Barnival
Put on your cowboy boots for SHOTS annual Barnival. Don't miss this shindig featuring a pie eating contest and good old-fashioned burlesque show.
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 3 a.m.
Where: SHOTS Miami, 356 N.W. 24th St., #F1
Admission: Free
Dansu Sundays | Jesse Perez presents Mr. Nice Guy Records Party
Dance the night away to multiple DJ sets at the Mr. Nice Guy Records Party. Sunday's lineup includes Jessie Perez, Dakap and more.
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 3 a.m.
Where: 1-800-Lucky, 143 N.W. 23rd St.
Admission: Free
