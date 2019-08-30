Here's what to do in Miami this week

From a pop-up shop to a dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

PRSNLTY Pop Up Shop

From the event description:

Calling all fashionistas! Join us Saturday for PRNSLTY's pop-up shop featuring pieces from our SS 2019 release and new exclusive pieces you haven't seen before. Be among the first 25 to arrive and take home a limited edition gift from the team.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-9 p.m.

Where: 2020 NW Miami Ct, 2020 N.W. Miami Court

Admission: Free

Sunday Crunch n' Brunch with FitShop

From the event description:

Be prepared to break a sweat this Sunday at this community workout. Then, join other fitness enthusiasts at The Citadel food hall for brunch.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

SHOTS Wynwood Annual Barnival

From the event description:

Put on your cowboy boots for SHOTS annual Barnival. Don't miss this shindig featuring a pie eating contest and good old-fashioned burlesque show.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 3 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 356 N.W. 24th St., #F1

Admission: Free

Dansu Sundays | Jesse Perez presents Mr. Nice Guy Records Party

From the event description:

Dance the night away to multiple DJ sets at the Mr. Nice Guy Records Party. Sunday's lineup includes Jessie Perez, Dakap and more.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m.- Monday, Sept. 2, 3 a.m.

Where: 1-800-Lucky, 143 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free

