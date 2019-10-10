Here's what to do in Miami this week

From to fashion school open house to a Latin music concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Istituto Marangoni Miami - Fall Open House

From the event description:

Discover the New Miami School of Fashion at Saturday's open house. Learn about our programs and be part of our workshops.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 3700 NE 2nd Ave, 3700 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Cardboard Challenge on SW 5th Street

From the event description:

Families: Take the cardboard challenge this Saturday at Jose Marti Park. Work together to build a cardboard version of your perfect city. Also, learn how to reduce your household's carbon footprint.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Jose Marti Park, 351 S.W. Fourth Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Victor Manuelle & Grupo Niche

From the event description:

Magic City Casino is turning ten years old. We're throwing a concert to celebrate and you're invited! Come out and hear Latin music legends Victor Manuelle and Grupo Niche performing music, ranging from romantic ballads to upbeat dance tunes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Magic City Casino, 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Benise: Fuego! Spirit of Spain

From the event description:

Calling Flamenco fans! Don't miss Benise's "Fuego!" tour. With Flamenco dancers, stunning costumes, and fiery Spanish guitars, this Emmy Award-winning production promises "to take the audience on an escape to Spain."

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St.

Admission: $18-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kiko Rodriguez at Batting Cage

From the event description:

Calling all fans of bachata music! Catch Kiko Rodriquez in a live concert this Sunday. The Dominican artist, who recently collaborated with Romeo Santos, first gained a following with album singles like "Ya Te Olvide" played on tropical radio, reports allmusic.com.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 p.m.-Monday, Oct. 14, 5 a.m.

Where: Batting Cage Sports Bar & Lounge, 1704 N.W. Seventh St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

