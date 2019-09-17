Miami boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Miami this week. From Taco Tuesday to a wine tasting class, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Miami Taco Sesh

Mingle with other tacos fans at Taco Tuesdays. Vegan and infused tacos will be available for purchase.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7 p.m.- Wednesday, Sept. 18, 12 a.m.

Where: Secret Location

Price: $5 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission)

Decktoberfest @thedeck Wynwood

Calling all beer aficionados! Don't miss Decktoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace. Sample seasonal brews while enjoying live music and Rock the Stein competition. Ladies: Get free beer all night long.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 4 p.m.- Friday, Sept. 20, 3 a.m.

Where: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 N.W. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Up to 54% Off Wine Tasting Class at Abaco Premium Wines

Learn wine basics at Abaco Premium Wines--just in time for the fall season. In this class, you'll samples reds and whites paired with cheese plates. Bring a date or a group of up to six people. Open to wine enthusiasts 21 and over.

Where: 140 N.E. 39th St., Miami Design District

Price: $52 (48 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

