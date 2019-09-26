Miami boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Miami this week. From a vegan block party to a wine tasting class, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Vegan Block Party

From the event description:

The Vegan Block Party is back this Saturday. This event features plant-based vendors, celebrity influencers, health and wellness activities, music and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, noon

Where: 318 N.W. 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 54% Off Pizza Making Class at Pummarola

From the Pummarola deal description:

Participants can learn to make their own, customized Neapolitan pizzas under the watchful eye of skillful chefs

Where: 3328 N. Miami Ave., Little San Juan

Price: $34 (54 percent discount off regular price) - Pizza Making for Two

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 51% Off Wine-Tasting Class for Four

From the Wine by the Bay deal description:

The drinks keep flowing with this deal, through Groupon, to save up to 51 percent off a wine tasting class. Get tips on tasting red and white wine from around the world and the best cheeses to complement them.

Where: 6942 N.E. Fourth Ave., Creole District

Price: $42 (47 percent discount off regular price) - Wine Tasting for Two; $78 (51 percent discount off regular price) - Wine Tasting for Four.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Wynood Food, Art & Drinks Tour Miami

From the event description:

Calling all foodies! Score tickets while you can to this tour starting at the Salty Doughnut. Expect food, drink and cultural experiences (with some art thrown in)! One ticket includes a complimentary food sampler, a drink sampler and dessert.

When: Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

Where: Salty Doughnut, 50 N.W. 23rd St.

Price: $26

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

