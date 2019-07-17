Miami boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Miami. From a rooftop concert to a battle of the rap artists, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Live Rooftop Sessions Presented by Chad Bernstein Featuring Edan Archer

Escape to the world of alt-country with Edan Archer who cites Tom Petty among her musical influences, notes americansongerwriter.com. This new weekly music series is curated by Chad Bernstein, one of South Florida's premier Latin, jazz and funk artists.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Beats, Bass & Tacos #005 with Craze & Guests

Join us for another night of beats, bass and tacos this Thursday. Hosted by DJ CRAZE, this 21-and-over event includes guest sets from Haviken Hayes, SomeJerk, and MadSavvy.

When: Thursday, July 18, 9 p.m.- Friday, July 19, 3 a.m.

Where: Coyo Taco, 2300 N.W. Second Ave.

Price: Free

Cypher Miami

Come out to Cypher Miami and see which rap artist ends up being the best freestyler. Curated by local DJs Tech Guru BreeDaddy and Thespotwynwood, this old school block party brings together local artists for networking, performances and more.

When: Friday, July 19, 9 p.m.- Saturday, July 20, 1 a.m.

Where: 3201 NW 7th Ave, 3201 N.W. Seventh Ave.

Price: Free (Early Bird Tickets (Must check in by 10 p.m.); $5 (General Admission); $10 (General Admission with free drink)

SKOLD: Never is Now Tour

Calling all fans of industrial and electronic metal, this concert is for you. Don't miss Swedish-born artist, Tim Sköld, live on tour. This Friday, he stops by Churchill's Pub for an 18-and-over show.

When: Friday, July 19, 9 p.m.

Where: 5501 N.E. Second Ave., Miami, FL 33137

Price: $15

