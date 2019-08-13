Miami boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From jet ski rentals to belly dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 65% Off Jet Ski Rental at Miami Jet Ski Adventures

From the Miami Jet Ski Adventures deal description:

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Score a deal on a one-hour or two-hour jet ski rental. You'll get to launch your adventure from one of the city's oldest tourist stops into Biscayne Bay, according to 10best.com.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $49 (65 percent discount off regular price); $100 (64 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 79% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals

From the Boats Mia deal description:

Gather up to six people for this party boat tour. Check out celebrity homes, dolphins, Star Island and more while having a blast on the water.

Where: 250 N.W. North River Drive, Lummus Park

Price: $59 (79 percent discount off regular price); $109 (66 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 80% Off Rental at Miami Watersports

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

Go solo, grab a date or gather family for an evening of paddle boarding and kayaking. Score deals of up to 80 percent off and have a fun adventure on the water.

Where: 1 Rickenbacker Causeway, Coral Way

Price: $8 (80 percent discount off regular price) - Paddleboard or Kayak Rental for One. More options available.

Up to 77% Off at Creative Hips

From the Creative Hips deal description:

If you're always wanted to learn belly dancing, now is your chance. This eight-week class covers everything from posture to footwork to arm movements. You'll learn fundamentals while embarking on a journey through the history and culture of this art form.

Where: 2688 S.W. 28th Lane, Coral Way

Price: $31 (77 percent discount off regular price)

