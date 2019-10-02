Miami boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From jet skiing to kickball, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 90% Off Services from Highly Demand Jet Ski Rentals

From the Highly Demand Jet Ski Rentals deal description:

Thrill-seekers have a chance to spend time in a fun and active way, soaring through ocean waves.

Where: 1099 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island

Price: $30 (90 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 64% Off Adult Kickball Registration

From the South Florida Adult Sports deal description:

Score a deal of up to 68 percent off on adult kickball. Go solo or bring family and friends. This time, your kids can cheer you on as you go back to your days in gym class. Games will take place at Danny Berry, Cutler Ridge and Jose Marti Parks.

Where: 362 S.W. Fourth St., Little Havana

Price: $35 (50 percent discount off regular price) - Registration for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 78% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals

From the Boats Mia deal description:

Gather up to six people for this party boat tour. Check out celebrity homes, dolphins, Star Island and more while having a blast on the water.

Where: 250 N.W. North River Drive, Lummus Park

Price: $59 (78 percent discount off regular price) - Party Boat Rental for Six People. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 80% Off Rental at Miami Watersports

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

Go solo, grab a date or gather family for an evening of paddle boarding and kayaking. Score deals of up to 80 percent off and have a fun adventure on the water.

Where: 1 Rickenbacker Causeway, Coral Way

Price: $8 (80 percent discount off regular price) - Paddle board or Kayak Rental for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.