Miami boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness deals this week

From jet ski rentals to kayaking and paddle boarding, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Up to 69% Off Jet Ski Rental at Miami Jet Ski Adventures

From the Miami Jet Ski Adventures deal description:

Calling all adventure seekers! Enjoy an active day out on the water. Well-trained staff are on hand to ensure your adventure is a safe one.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $43 (69 percent discount off regular price) - One-Hour Jet Ski Rental

Up to 75% Off Jet Ski Rental at MIA Ski

From the MIA Ski deal description:

Hop on a jet ski and speed across the waves of Biscayne Bay, enjoying the surrounding sights of Miami. For the ultimate jet ski experience, try our technologically advanced Yamaha skis.

Where: 1050 MacArthur Causeway, Downtown Miami

Price: $22 (72 percent discount off regular price) - One-Hour Jet Ski Rental. More options available.

Up to 81% Off Party Boat Rental from Ah-Ora-Sea Boat Rentals

From the Boats Mia deal description:

Gather up to six people for this party boat tour. Check out celebrity homes, dolphins, Star Island and more while having a blast on the water.

Where: 250 N.W. North River Drive, Lummus Park

Price: $52 (81 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Up to 82% Off Rental at Miami Watersports

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

Go solo, grab a date or gather family for an evening of paddle boarding and kayaking. Score deals of up to 80 percent off and have a fun adventure on the water.

Where: 1 Rickenbacker Causeway, Coral Way

Price: $7 (82 percent discount off regular price) - 20-Minute Paddleboard or Kayak Rental for One Person. More options available.

