Miami boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

From a women's empowerment run to fly board lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Women Run Wynwood

This Sunday, it's time to get empowered at another edition of Women Run Wynwood's free monthly 5k. Founded by Puerto Rican fitness coach Grisell Denise, this running club welcomes both newbies and avid long-distance runners.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-noon

Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 N.W. 25th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Muscle Brunch

We're joining forces with Nightlife Brewing to bring you muscle brunch, a one of a kind fitness event. After the strength and conditioning, redeem your beer ticket for a Nightlife brew and pair it with tasty eats from local food trucks.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Nightlife Brewing Company, 1588 N.W. Seventh St.

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 63% Off Jet Ski Rental at Relentless Watersports

Hop on a jet ski and speed across the waves of Biscayne Bay, enjoying the surrounding sights of Miami. Enjoy the ultimate jet ski experience with our technologically advanced Yamaha skis.

Where: 1099 MacArthur Causeway, Watson Island

Price: $45 (62 percent discount off regular price) - 30 Minute Jet Ski Rental. More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 60% Off Flyboard Session at Miami Watersports

Miami Watersports rentals offer nearly a dozen ways to hit the waters of Miami Beach. Those who want to get some adrenaline can go parasailing, or even fly like Iron Man on a water-propelled Flyboard.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $75-$94

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

