Miami to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a FAMU send off party to sky diving lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to learn and have fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

FAMU-MIAMI-DADE New Student Send Off

From the event description:

Incoming Rattlers: You are cordially invited to the 2019 New Student Send off. Meet local FAMU Alumni and incoming FAMU freshmen and join our awards ceremony honoring this year's scholarship winners. Light refreshments will be served.

When: Saturday, Aug. 10, 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center, Inc., 212 N. E. 59th St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 20% Off Zoo Admission at Jungle Island

From the Jungle Island deal description:

Score a deal of up to 20 percent off a fun day at the zoo. You and the kids can check out Jungle Island shows, animal exhibits and the children's play area. Admission is free for children under three years

When: Until Monday, Sept. 30

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Price: $42 (20 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 37% Off Outdoor Sky Diving Experience at Jungle Island

From the Jungle Island deal description:

Adventure enthusiasts: Be prepared for an adrenaline rush when you sign up for sky diving lessons. Learn fundamentals in an outdoor wind tunnel with guidance from a professional instructor. One ticket includes flying suit, helmet, goggles, earplugs and a video of your experience.

Where: Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Price: $65 (26 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

