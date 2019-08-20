Miami to host a variety of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Miami this week. From Taco Tuesday to a wine tasting class, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Miami Taco Sesh 2

From the event description:

Mingle with other tacos fans at Taco Tuesdays. Vegan and infused tacos will be available for purchase.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Muce, 246 NW 54th St., Wynwood, FL 33127

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Make Pizza with Chef Michael Schwartz

From the event description:

Learn to make your own pizza with James Beard award-winning chef Michael Schwartz. One ticket includes the class, dinner, drinks and a signed cookbook.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Ella Pop, 140 N.E. 39th St., #136

Price: $150

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Miami Thermomix® Back to School Cooking Class

From the event description:

Join us in the splendid Cosentino® Showroom in Miami for a fun cooking class where you will meet our TM6 and get inspired with delicious back to school recipes while enjoying our dishes served in beautiful Degrenne® tableware. Don't have a Thermomix® or wondering what it is? Cooking classes with Thermomix® are not only a great way to learn about fresh new recipe ideas, but are also a great way to meet and share ideas with like-minded people in the Thermomix® culinary community who enjoy cooking delicious meals with ease.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Cosentino City Miami, 3898 Biscayne Blvd.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% Off Pizza Making Class

From the Pummarola deal description:

Calling all pizza fans! Chefs will be on hand to show you the way to making customized Neapolitan pizzas. One ticket also includes a glass of wine.

Where: Pummarola, 3328 N. Miami Ave., Little San Juan

Price: $18 for Pizza Making Class for One (51% discount off regular price); $37 for Pizza Making Class for Two (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 44% Off Wine Tasting Class

From the Wine by the Bay deal description:

In this introductory class, you'll learn tips on tasting red and white wine and the best cheeses to complement them.

Where: Wine by the Bay, 6942 N.E. Fourth Ave., Creole District

Price: $48 for Wine Tasting Class for Two (40% discount off regular price); $90 for Wine Tasting Class for Four (44% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline