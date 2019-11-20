Miami to host a variety of sports and fitness deals this week

Looking to get fit?

From jet ski rentals to flyboard sessions, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 90% Off One-Hour Jet Ski Rental at Warrior Watersports

From the Warrior Watersports deal description:

Calling all water enthusiasts! With our experienced guides, you'll have a fun, safe experience cruising down Biscayne Bay in new Yamaha waverunners. Customer tours are available for groups of three or more.

Where: 1275 N.E. 79th St., Shore Crest

Price: $19 (87 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 22% Off Private Golf Lesson

From the Mike Simmons Golf School deal description:

If you're always wanted to learn golf, sign up for this 60-minute lesson. The Barbados-born Mike Simmons started out his career as a PGA apprentice and has been teaching the sport to adults and kids since 2001. Some of his students have even nabbed college golf scholarships.

Where: 1802 N.W. 37th Ave., West Miami

Price: $62 (22 percent discount off regular price). More options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 43% Off Rental at Miami Jetski Adventures

From the Miami Jetski Adventures deal description:

Take advantage of this deal on jet ski rentals and spend a fun day on the water with family and friends.

Where: 1745 N. Bayshore Drive, Edgewater

Price: $25 (37 percent discount off regular price) - One Hour Jet Ski Rental for One; $45 (43 percent discount off regular price) - One Hour Jet Ski Rental for Two

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 58% Off Flyboard Session at Miami Watersports

From the Miami Watersports deal description:

You don't need to be Aquaman to feel like a superhero on the water. With help from Miami Watersports' instructors, you can soar to new heights during this flyboard session. Expect a 10-minute training on land before venturing out on the water for the real deal.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $75 (58 percent discount off regular price) - 30-Minute Flyboard Session; $109 (53 percent discount off regular price) - Flyboard Session with Photo and Video Package.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

