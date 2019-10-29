Miami to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From yoga dance celebration to parasailing and tubing, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Miami this week. Read on for a rundown.

OM Movement's 3 Year Anniversary Celebration with Joan Varini

You're invited to celebrate our third anniversary. We'll kick off the night's festivities with free libations from kind sponsors. Then, join a guided Vinyasa class with Joan Varini, elevated by the musical sorcery of Andrade World Music.

When: Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: 2895 McFarlane Road, Floor 2, Miami, FL 33133

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 69% Off Jet Ski Rental at Intercoastal Jet Ski

Calling adventure enthusiasts! Take advantage of this deal for one or two hour jet ski rentals. Enjoy a ride on the calm waters of Biscayne Bay and take in breathtaking views of Miami Beach.

Where: 1112 Parrot Jungle trail, Watson Island

Price: $43 (69 percent discount off regular price) - One Hour Jet Ski Rental. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

66% Off Tubing at Miami Watersports

Miami Watersports rentals offer nearly a dozen ways to hit the waters of Miami Beach including this deal on tubing for four. Put on your helmets and be prepared for a fun, high speed ride out to the bay. Add a video package and capture all the highlights.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $108 (66 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 46% Off Parasailing and More at Miami Watersports

Score a combo deal and try out two water sports. First, soar above the water during a tandem or solo parasailing flight. Next, experience the splash and speed of tubing.

Where: 3400 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

Price: $87 (32 percent discount off regular price)- Parasailing and Tubing for One. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

