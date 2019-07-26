Performing and visual arts events in Miami this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Miami this week, from a dance workshop to an introductory photography class.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Shuffling and Musicality Workshop

From the event description:

We created an epic choreography to a banger of a track. Master the basics and learn how to shuffle. Get ready to incorporate moments of musicality into your fancy footwork!

When: Saturday, July 27, 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Mady's Dance Factory, 7300 N.E. Fourth Court

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Wars

From the event description:

At this monthly art tournament, local artists showcase their talents in front a live crowd and get to see who is crowned the winner. Vendors will also be offering everything from food to jewelry.

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: 3201 NW 7th Ave Circle

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Haitian Heritage Museum

From the Haitian Heritage Museum deal description:

Visit the world's first Haitian museum outside the Caribbean. Discover cultural artifacts and current exhibits.

Where: Haitian Heritage Museum, 4141 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 105C

Price: $11

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Workshops at Miami Institute of Photography

From the Miami Institute of Photography deal description:

With guidance from professional instructors, you'll learn how to best utilize settings and functions on your digital cameras and smartphones.

Where: Miami Institute of Photography, 119 N.E. 54th St.

Price: $75

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.