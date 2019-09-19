Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 5 free events in Miami this week

There's always plenty to do in Miami, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From free rooftop yoga to Sip and See at a new arts lounge, here are five fun things to do around town to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.

Underline Free Yoga Chakra Series: The Crown Session

Calling all yogis! Find your center this Saturday at the Underline Yoga Chakra Series. In this last session, Anny Noratto guides you through your center of trust, devotion and positivity. All levels are welcome. Grab your yoga mat and join us.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9:30-11 a.m.

Where: Brickell City Centre Rooftop, Level 4, Block C, above La Centrale, 701 S. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Slow Burn Presented by The Love Below

Get your groove on at this Saturday's Slow Burn on the Citadel rooftop. Watch the sunset while enjoying your favorite throwback tunes courtesy of DJ collective, The Love Below.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 5-10 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reggae Meets Electronic

Join us for Reggae meets Electronic and a celebration of DJ Sense Purps bday. We'll start off with some old school reggae vibes and transition into deep Afro House. Tunes provided by Randy Gomez, Julian Perez and more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 22, 3 a.m.

Where: Tomorrowland Miami, 1368 N. Miami Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sweat Records Presents 40 Years of Churchill's

We're helping our neighbors, Churchill's Pub, celebrate 40 Years. Whether it's being voted one of America's Best Dive Bars, serving as a movie set, or hosting countless live shows, we're celebrating the legacy of a Miami institution. Don't miss a great lineup of bands.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 a.m.

Where: Churchill's Pub, 5501 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sip & See

Event professionals and vendors: Get a sneak peek at Noire while sipping on mimosas and enjoying light bites. This art lounge aims to expose locals to the art, culture and music of the Afro-Diaspora, according to its website.

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: NÖIRE, 5930 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

