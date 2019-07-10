Want to beat boredom without breaking the bank? Here are 5 free events in Miami this week

There's always plenty to do in Miami, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got five solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a Game of Thrones trivia night to a free Fitbit workout session.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Voice Your Network

From the event description:

The Miami-Dade Guardian ad Litem Program will be hosting a networking event called "Voice Your Network" at the Citadel. Come mix and mingle with other professionals in the area from 6:00-7:30 p.m., and then join us for jazz under the stars on the rooftop at 8.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Game of Thrones Trivia at Growler USA Wynwood

From the event description:

Raise your poisoned glasses as we celebrate seven seasons of wedding mishaps, family squabbles and good guys always winning during Game of Thrones Trivia at Growler USA Wynwood on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. We'll be hosting five challenging and unique rounds on all seven seasons. Information is the key. You need to learn your enemy's strengths and strategies.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Growler USA - Wynwood, 337 N.W. 25th St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chocolate Live at SHOTS Wynwood

From the event description:

SHOTS knows how to throw a party and now we're giving you Chocolate live in concert for free.

When: Thursday, July 11, 5 p.m.- Friday, July 12, 2 a.m.

Where: SHOTS Miami, 311 N.W. 23rd St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local Miami Sweat

From the event description:

Join Miami's top fitness trainers and Fitbit Local Ambassadors Sean Garner and Amanda Christodoulou for a fun, all-levels sweat session! They will take you through a series of exercises that will boost your metabolism and leave you feeling stronger than ever.

When: Friday, July 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The Citadel, 8300 N.E. Second Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.