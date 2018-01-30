February 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Every Monday

Arsht Center Market Mondays

Parker and Vann Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Time: 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In the spirit of the new year, Market Mondays will focus on health and wellness with a “Farm to Fitness” theme featuring Florida-grown produce and prepared foods; complimentary yoga led by Prana Yoga; and Chef Allen’s coveted Farm-to-Table Dinner. Additional weekly activities will include a new biergarten by BRAVA by Brad Kilgore and story time for kids hosted by The Café at Books & Books.

Cost: Cost of food, Free Parking between 12th & 13th Streets – South of Ziff Ballet Opera House



Friday, Feb. 2

Lyric Live All Stars

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex

819 NW 2 Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

Time: 7 p.m.

Lyric Live All Stars features the winning contestants from the 4th Season of Lyric Live, vying for the grand prize and "All Star" title. Hosted by comedian Chello, the show will feature live music from Jody Hill & Deep Fried Funk Band, DJ H2, DJ Ed the World Famous, and Showtyme Junkanoo.

Cost: Tickets start @ $15

For more information visit, lyricliveallstars.eventbrite.com



Saturday, Feb. 3

Jazz Band Workshop

Miramar Cultural Center / Arts Park

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join Melton Mustafa, Jr., a two-time Grammy nominated educator, for a three-hour jazz band workshop ideal for middle and high school students who want to hone their skills and learn first-hand from our music artist-in-residence. Bring your instruments, including trumpets, trombones, saxophones, congas and bongos.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit miramarculturalcenter.org



Saturday, Feb. 3

Dream Vacations Travel Expo

Festival Marketplace Food Court

2900 W. Sample Rd.

Pompano Beach

Time: Noon – 3 p.m.

This travel expo is bringing together cruise and resort vacation experts under one roof. It will offer the best deals and exclusive promotions from participating travel representatives. Raffle prizes and gift baskets will be awarded, including a grand prize of an Alaskan Cruise from Celebrity Cruises and $1,000 Festival Gift Certificates.

Cost: Free and open to the public

for more information, visit www.DreamVacations.com/RScavron



Saturday, Feb. 3

Louise Bennett-Coverley Reading Festival

Broward College Library – Performing & Cultural Arts Theater

7200 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The Louise Bennett-Coverley Reading Festival will feature some of Jamaica's renowned "Culture Keepers,” including writer, educator and performing artist, University of West Indies lecturer Fae Ellington C.D. and Edna Manley College lecturer and founder of the Storytelling Foundation of Jamaica, Dr. Amina Blackwood-Meeks. The 2018 festival topic, the history and origins of Jamaica's national fabric, is the madras cotton plaid, referred to as "bandana." Attendees are encouraged to wear their national bandana attire

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, please contact Norma Darby (305) 613-4365 anansigyal@bellsouth.net or Valrie Simpson (954) 201-8834, vsimpson@broward.org



Saturday, Feb. 3

Black History Month Celebration Concert

Miramar Cultural Center | ArtsPark

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar FL, 33025

Time: 4 p.m.

The City of Miramar is celebrating Black History Month with a live concert hosted by 101.5 Lite FM’s Tamara G., headlined by National R&B Recording Artist Case and featuring Grammy Award-winner Regina Belle and local favorite Deep Fried Funk.

Cost: Free with voucher. Seats will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. LIMIT ONE VOUCHER per person and TWO TICKETS per voucher.

To print your voucher, visit miramarculturalcenter.org



Sunday Feb. 4

Dillard Center for the Arts Exhibition

219 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month with a stunning show of student artists from Dillard High School highlighting the cultural diversity of African American people contributing to the fabric of Fort Lauderdale.

Cost: Free, with purchase of general admission museum tickets. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit www.fortlauderdalehistoricalsociety.org



Sunday, Feb. 4

Young Talent Big Dreams Auditions

South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

10950 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The 8th Annual Young Talent Big Dreams, Presented by The Children’s Trust, is holding auditions in music, dance, voice, original composition and spoken word. The grand prize is a trip for two to Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards, plus $500 cash. Auditions start in January and run through April.

Cost: Free

Register at actorsplayhouse.org or call 305-444-9293, ext. 621

Saturday, Feb. 9

Pediatric Immunizations & Physicals

Frost Park

300 NE 2nd Street

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Time: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Memorial Healthcare System Pediatric Mobile Unit will be at the venue administering the immunizations and screenings. Forms must be presented and/or completed prior to arrival.

Cost: Free

For more information, call 954-552-5898



Friday, Feb. 9

First-Day-Of-Issue National Dedication of the U.S. Flag Forever Stamp

War Memorial Auditorium

800 NE 8 Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend this dedication event as part of the American Stamp Dealer Association Winter Postage Stamp Show.

Cost: Free



Saturday, Feb. 10

Global 100 Miami @ Black Tech Week – Hiring Event

17321 NW 7th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At this hiring event, corporations can connect with qualified professionals. The goal is to hire candidates right on the spot or schedule an appointment with the HR representative from the participating companies.

For more information and vending opportunities, email michelle@jambamediagroup.com



Saturday, Feb. 10 & Sunday, Feb. 11

Adopt A Sweetheart

The Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Road

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 5 :30 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for a pooch to smooch or a cat to cuddle, you can find the Valentine of your dreams waiting for you at The Humane Society of Broward County’s adoption center. There are currently over 100 pets looking for love. Adoption fees are half price for pets one year of age and older. All pets are spayed or neutered before going home. They also receive preliminary vaccinations, a 10-day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, microchip, heartworm test for dogs more than 7 months, feline leukemia test, a 30 day trial membership in Trupanion pet insurance (restrictions apply) and a bag of Purina ONE food and more.

Cost: Adoption fees

For more information, visit www.humanebroward.com or call 954-989-3977.



Thursday, Feb. 15 – Monday, Feb. 19

Miami International Boat Show

Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day

Now in its 77th year, the Miami International Boat Show is the ultimate destination for boating enthusiasts from around the globe. It’s where sail will join power in one location.

Cost: Tickets start at $25 for adults. Free admission for children age 12 and under. Parking opportunities on Virginia Key.

Tickets are available here: http://www.miamiboatshow.com/tickets-and-parking



Saturday, Feb. 17

17th Annual Walk Against Cancer

18701 NW 17 Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Time: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Miami-Dade Charmettes, Inc. present this annual event and encourage everyone to spread awareness about cancer and walk for a cure.

Cost: $15 Registration Fee

For more details, contact orchid10@bellsouth.net



Saturday, Feb. 17

A Community Conversation Celebrating New Mount Olive Baptist Church’s 100th Anniversary

219 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

As the New Mount Olive Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society is proud to present a Community Conversation with Metropolitan Diversity Theater Company artist and historian Tony Thompson. The program, entitled “New Mount Olive Church Members: Agents of Change” will recognize members of the congregation who are, were and remain valiant agents of change within in the Fort Lauderdale community.

Cost: Free, with purchase of general admission museum tickets. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.

For more information, call (954) 463-4431 or visit www.fortlauderdalehistoricalsociety.org



Saturday, Feb. 17 – Sun. Mar. 4

Small Mouth Sounds

Adrienne Arsht Center

Carnival Studio Theater

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL

Small Mouth Sounds is the Obie Award-winning, critically-acclaimed play by Bess Wohl. It is the unique and compassionate new play that asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us.

Cost: Tickets are $50 & $55

To purchase tickets, call (305) 949-6722, or visit www.arshtcenter.org.



Sunday, Feb. 25

ANF Group Tour de Broward

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Park

Miramar, FL

Time: Ride starts @ 7:00 a.m., run @ 8:00 a.m., and walk @ 9:00 a.m.

Tour de Broward consists of 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the “Power of Play Kid Zone,” a sports-themed, fun area for children 13 or younger. This event benefits Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the dollars raised will go toward pediatric facilities, programs, and services at the children’s hospital, including a planned four-story expansion of the current facility.

Cost: Pre-registration and day-of-event registration fees range from $15-$50, depending on the event and sign-up date

Participants can register in advance at http://www.tourdebroward.com. For general information about the event, call 954-905-5633.



Sunday, Feb. 25

Young Talent Big Dreams Auditions

Miami Arts Studio

15015 SW 24 Street

Miami, FL 33185

Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The 8th Annual Young Talent Big Dreams, Presented by The Children’s Trust, is holding auditions in music, dance, voice, original composition and spoken word. The grand prize is a trip for two to Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards, plus $500 cash. Auditions start in January and run through April.

Cost: Free

Register at actorsplayhouse.org or call 305-444-9293, ext. 621



Thursday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 29

The 21st Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival

The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex

819 NW 2 Avenue

Miami, FL 33136

Time: Evening each night

Join the celebration of jazz through art, music and film happening daily. It culminates with a jazz concert at the Black Archives Lyric Theater.

Cost: Tickets start @ $15

For more information, visit MeltonMustafa.com.



