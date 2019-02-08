February 2019 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

February

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library



Feb. 4 – 28

Student Art Show and Sale

History Fort Lauderdale

219 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: Mon. – Fri., 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This month-long exhibit of visual arts media from the talented advanced placement art students at Dillard Center for the Arts will highlight the cultural diversity of African Americans who contributed to, and are still impacting, the vibrant fabric of Fort Lauderdale.

Cost: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is always free for members, military and children ages six and under.



Feb. 4- Mar. 10

The Local 10 eARTh Day Art Contest

Local 10 is inviting South Florida art teachers and students, from grades K-12, to participate in its eARTh Day Art Contest. As part of a class project, art students are encouraged to create an original work of art incorporating themes inspired by nature. The work of art can include a painting or sculpture.

Photographs or 3-D artwork are not eligible.

To enter, art teachers, representing their students and schools, must complete an entry form and submit a photo of the original artwork. Only one entry permitted per school. Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on March 10, 2019. The winning school receives $4,500, will be announced on Local 10 and local10,com on Earth Day, April 22, and will have its artwork displayed.

For more information, visit https://www.local10.com/contests/earth-day-art-contest#/gallery

Saturday, Feb. 9 & Sunday, Feb. 10

Adopt a Sweetheart

Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

There are currently over 100 pets looking for a forever home. You can adopt some pets for half the adoption fee and others will even have their adoption fee waived. All pets are spayed or neutered before going home. They also receive preliminary vaccinations, a 14-day health care plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, microchip, heartworm test for dogs more than 7 months, feline leukemia test, a bag of Purina ONE food and more.

Cost: Adoption fees

For more information, visit www.humanebroward.com or call 954-989-3977.



Saturday, Feb. 16

3rd Annual Orange Bowl Florida High School Football Showcase

St. Thomas University

16401 NW 37 Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Academically qualified high school senior student-athletes from Florida (who have not received Division I football scholarship offers) are invited to participate in the showcase, and will partake in a series of tests and drills highlighting their athletic ability in front of top college coaches from across the country, including 7-on-7, bench press and 40-yard dash. To be eligible to participate, students-athletes must be a graduating high school senior. In addition, they must meet the following: Earn a 2.5 GPA or higher in 16 Core Courses, earn an SAT score of 920 (math and verbal only) or higher on new format (SAT exams taken after March 2016) or have a composite ACT score of 18 or higher or a sum score of 68 or higher

For more information, visit orangebowl.org/community/youthsports/showcase/



Sunday, Feb. 17

SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

3800 NW 11 Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

This event will feature American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick, April RaQuel and Kouture Funk Band. It also showcases wineries, rum distilleries and cultural vendors in a beautiful outdoor environment. All event patrons must be 21 years old and present valid identification upon entry to the festival.

Cost: General Admissions tickets are $45; VIP Experience tickets for one person is $100 and $180 for two persons.

For more information, visit https://www.solarumfoodwinefest.com.



Monday, Feb. 18

Pet Playdate Camp

Humane Society of Broward County

2070 Griffin Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Looking for something for your kids to do on February 18, when they are off from school? If so, sign up for the Humane Society of Broward County’s day camp. Kids ages 7 – 12 are invited to spend time with and learn about dogs, cats, and other pets. There will also be animal-themed games and activities planned.

Cost: $70, includes pizza lunch

For more information, email cneff@hsbroward.com or register at humanebroward.com/kids-camps.



Thursday, Feb. 21

10th Annual Taste of Pines

Charles F. Dodge City Center

601 City Center Way

Pembroke Pines, FL

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

This popular food sampling event features more than 50 different restaurants offering an assortment of delicious cuisine, wine and beer. There will also be live music and dancing. Proceeds benefit the City of Pembroke Pines Charter School Foundation.

Cost: $25 per person (13 years and over), and $15 for children (12 years and under)

For the most up to date special event information or interested in becoming a sponsor, please call 954-392-2116 or visit www.ppines.com/specialevents



Saturday, Feb. 23

6th Annual Heart Health Walk

Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater

16501 NE 16th Avenue

North Miami Beach, FL

Time: 9 a.m. - Noon

This is a 2.5 mile walk and health fair designed to help raise awareness about heart disease. North Miami Beach continues to recognize the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle within its and neighboring communities.

Cost: Free



Saturday, Feb. 23

4th Annual Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Chili Cook-off

Esplanade Park

400 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The goal of this annual event is to bring together professional, amateur and teams of aspiring and non-aspiring cooks with local charities for a friendly chili cook-off competition. The afternoon will be complete with live entertainment from the Schools of Rock West Broward, Pompano Beach and Coral Springs, vendors, and fun activities for all to enjoy; while raising funds for Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale and multiple local charities. It is a family and dog friendly event.

Cost: Free. For $5, attendees will be able to sample multiple chilies and vote on who they think makes the best chili.



