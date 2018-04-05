Final preparations underway for 6th annual Tortuga Music Festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Final preparations are underway for this year's sixth-annual Tortuga Music Festival.

There will be more than 30 acts this year -- from country to hip hop -- that will be gracing two large stages and performing in front of tens of thousands of people, all for a good cause.

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival is set right on a beautiful backdrop of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"The buzz about our lineup has been really fun," Tortuga Music Festival founder Chris Stacey said.

That's because the acts are about as diverse as they come, from Dwight Yoakam, to Keith Urban to Florida Georgia Line -- and even Snoop Dogg, just to name a few.

"It's the number one thing I get asked about -- 'What's Snoop Dogg doing there?'" Stacey said.

"We thought that our fans would appreciate a little bit more variety, a little curve ball, a little surprise," festival producer and president of Country Nation, Brian O'Connell, said.

What's unique about the three-day festival is that it is designed to merge music and awareness for ocean conservation, which is why the festival has been brought to life and why it's on the beach.

"Sharks, to turtles to coral reef degradation, to marine pollution and overfishing are kind of our five core areas," Stacey said.

Organizers have set up an area called Conservation Village in between both stages where about 35 top ocean conservation groups will be on-hand to show people what they can do to help save our world's oceans and protect marine life.

"Maybe you'll learn that a hundred million sharks every year are killed to make stupid things like makeup and soup, and you‘ll start looking at the ingredients in the things you buy. It'll make you a bit smarter," Stacey said.

Every year, a portion of the proceeds from the Tortuga Music Festival are donated to the Rock the Ocean Foundation.

"We want to have as many people involved in Tortuga because that ultimately gets them involved in the conservation effort -- so it's a dual-purpose festival," O'Connell said.

Traffic around the beach will be packed for the next three days, so organizers say people can take the Water Taxi for easy access to the festival.





