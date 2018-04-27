Homeless veterans move into new apartments in Liberty City

MIAMI - More than two dozen homeless veterans are no longer on the streets. On Friday, they moved into their new homes in Miami.

The community is called Liberty Village, and it was built by Carrfour in Liberty City.

The veterans will receive 30 fully furnished homes, resources to get new jobs and transportation while they get back on their feet.

"Oh my God, you have just blessed me," veteran James Haritos said as he walked into his new apartment.

A total of 28 homeless veterans moved into their brand-new homes thanks to Carrfour and their partnership with Sacred Trust and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

"This is a dream I didn't even know was there," Haritos said.

Haritos came to Miami on a leap of faith to bond with his daughter, and through the veterans association he now has a new home and a new job.

"What they taught us in the military was to stay strong and never give up, and keep going and keep going, and that ritual and faith in God -- my God, look at me today," Haritos said.

Carrfour and its partners are determined to give the homeless veterans the resources necessary to get them back on their feet.

"(They were) dedicating themselves to helping the United States of America through their military efforts and have found themselves in a bad situation," deputy director Julie Macias said.

President and CEO of Sacred Trust Seth Eisenburg said it's their mission to end homelessness.

"Today, we're increasingly close to a moment where we can declare an end to veteran homelessness, once and for all," he said.

The veterans were nothing short of grateful Friday.

"I'm happy to just not be homeless," Haritos said. "I'm just happy to just have an opportunity to work. I'm happy to be able to give encouragement to somebody else -- to another veteran."

The new building houses 60 units. Already, half of the units are now occupied, and the other half is expected to be filled by May 1.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.