Join Local 10 News at Marfan Foundation Walk Jan. 27

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Local 10 wants you to join us for the 2019 South Florida Walk for Victory to benefit the Marfan Foundation.

The walk raises awareness and funds for Marfan Syndrome, a life-threatening, genetic disorder that affects connective tissue.

Lace up your shoes and walk with members of our Local 10 family as part of "Team Top Ten."

The walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, at T.Y Park in Hollywood.

Click here for more information, register to join our team, and/or to make a donation.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 for this cause. Together, we can reach that goal and save lives.



