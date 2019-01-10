Community

Join Local 10 News at Marfan Foundation Walk Jan. 27

Members of on-air team will be on hand to support cause

By Mayte Padron - Community Relations Director

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Local 10 wants you to join us for the 2019 South Florida Walk for Victory to benefit the Marfan Foundation.

The walk raises awareness and funds for Marfan Syndrome, a life-threatening, genetic disorder that affects connective tissue.  

Lace up your shoes and walk with members of our Local 10 family as part of  "Team Top Ten."

The walk kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27, at T.Y Park in Hollywood.  

Click here for more information, register to join our team, and/or to make a donation. 

Our goal is to raise $5,000 for this cause. Together, we can reach that goal and save lives. 
 

