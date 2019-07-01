July 2019 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

July

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost.

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library.



Monday, July 1

Food Trucks at ArtsPark

1 North Young Circle

Hollywood, FL 33020

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bring your chairs, bring your blankets and of course bring your appetite. Select from over 20 different food trucks. FREE admission. Menu prices vary. Pets are welcome so don’t forget to bring your dogs!

Cost: Free

For more information, visit http://www.hollywoodfl.org/97/Parks-Recreation-Cultural-Arts.



Every weekend in July

Park & Recreation Month at Deering Estate

Deering Estate

16701 SW 72nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33157

Time: Opens at 10 a.m.

It's "Game On" at Deering Estate for National Recreation and Park Association Park & Recreation Month. Admission is only $1 every weekend in July. Enjoy a guided Museum Tour at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. & 3 p.m. Limited space available on tours. Guests must sign-up in advance for the Museum Tour.

Cost: $1 every weekend in July.

For more information, call 305-235-1668.



Now – August 2

High Performance Summer Program

FIU North Miami Campus Tennis Center

3000 NE 151 Street

Miami, FL 33181

Time: Various

Dynamic Tennis is hosting a summer tennis training program in the morning and afternoon.

Cost: Full day- $375 per week. Half day - $250 per week

For more information, call 954-558-1038 or visit tomfowkestennis.tennis.



Thursday, July 4

4th Annual Independence Day Celebration

Pines Recreation Center Festival Grounds

7400 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines, FL

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

This event includes live music, rides, 14 food trucks, a petting zoo, pie eating contest, a breathtaking display of fireworks and much more.

Cost: Free

If you would like to see what other kinds of vendors will be at this event, visit the Instagram @sofloartisanmarket.



Thursday, July 4

Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

Between 3501 North Broadwalk & 101 South Broadwalk

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

This annual event features entertainment highlighted by a dazzling offshore fireworks display at 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Free



Thursday, July 4

Freedom Festival- 4th of July Celebration

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming-Outside Festival Grounds

500 SW 177 Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

This year's festival will include an incredible array of carnival rides and games, music, refreshing water slides, exhilarating airboat rides, alligator wrestling shows, fireworks, and more. Vendors will be onsite with delicious food and beverage options as well as specially-selected Native American arts and crafts displaying the unique talents of the Miccosukee Tribe.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit Miccosukee.com/events.



Thursday, July 4

Havana Nights

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort Restaurant

1111 North Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort is turning up the heat with the new “Havana Nights,” led by Peruvian-born and Miami-raised musician Tony Succar every first Thursday of the month. Tony and his band put their own Latin twist on the top hits, including big-name artists such as Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson. The festive evening features an open dance floor, a mojito bar and a special Latin-inspired tapas menu.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/event/havana-nights-at-margaritaville-hollywood-beach-resort-8726267.



Saturday, July 6 & July 20

Rumba Nights

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

500 SW 177 Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 8 p.m.

Rumba Nights is an all-night Spanish extravaganza featuring live musical performances and fabulous prizes for the best dancers. Rumba Nights promises to spice up your Saturday evenings at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming at the Entertainment Dome.

Cost: No cover charge for entry.

For more information, visit Miccosukee.com or call 305-894-2375.



Sunday July 7 - September

“The Art of Tim Forman: Landscape Paintings”

History Fort Lauderdale- New River Inn

231 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Having grown up in South Florida and primarily a self-taught artist, Forman’s work includes field sketches, plein air paintings, and photographs to compose his pieces that are painted in layers with both knife and brush. He creates his landscapes to portray the splendor and simplicity of the natural world around us. Through his work, Tim seeks to lift the spirits and inspire awe above our day-to-day lives.

Cost: Free with general admission ticket purchase. $15-adults. Admission is always free for members, military and children ages six and under.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale, call 954-463-4431 or visit historyfortlauderdale.org.



Friday, July 19

Viernes Culturales

Domino Plaza

Between 13th & 17th Avenue

Miami, FL

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho's iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.

Cost: Free

For more information, visit https://viernesculturales.org/mainvc/calendar.



Friday, July 26

4th Annual Pooches on the Patio

Hooters Restaurant

2240 NW 19 Street

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This $10 ticket event includes one domestic draft beer and light appetizers, including wings. It will feature live music by Las Olas, raffle prizes and a meet and greet with the newly crowned Miss Hooters International, Briana Smith, who is from Sunrise Florida. This is a pet friendly event and all leashed pets are welcome with their owners to enjoy the festivities and mingle. Adoptable dogs will also be at the event. All proceeds benefit the Tri County Animal Rescue’s new animal hospital that will provide low cost veterinary care to our local community and the animals at the shelter.

Cost: $10

For more information about South Florida Hooters and their charitable outreach, visit www.HootersFlorida.com.



Saturday, July 27 – Sunday, July 28

2nd Annual South Beach Mango Festival

Lummus Park

1130 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33019

Time: Saturday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This event happening in world-renowned South Beach features over 12,500 feet of shade, a music and chef competition stage, 100 vendors, beer garden, and dozens of varieties of locally grown Mangos and tropical fruits. On Saturday, a 21 and over crowd can cut loose for a day of fun by the sea featuring Mango cocktails, beers, and tropical creations. On Sunday, all ages can enjoy music, food, drinks, 3 Mango eating competitions (kids, ladies, and men’s), a best baked Mango dish contest, cooking demontrations and a Grand Finale featuring acts from world famous Mango’s Cafe. Due to health and safety reasons pets are not allowed.

Cost: On Sunday: Free admission for Kids 10 and under. Paid parking along Washington, Collins and valet on Ocean Drive.

For more information, visit www.active.com.

