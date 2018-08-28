Kids, parents to benefit from free event at Miami-Dade Fair & Expo Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Children's Trust Family Expo will open its doors on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center.

The annual, free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The expo attracts more than 15,000 visitors a year and features more than 200 exhibitors in an effort to provide parents with direct contact to health and social services, as well as educational opportunities.

The exhibits offer information on after-school and enrichment programs, nutrition education, injury prevention, programs for children with special needs and more.

"It's difficult to be a parent, and they are not alone out there," said The Children's Trust President and CEO James Haj. "There's services and there's providers throughout this community to help with all aspects of raising children and building stronger families."

The event also includes fun activities kids will love, including face painting, arts and crafts, bounce houses, rock climbing walls, interacting with beloved storybook characters and live music and dance performances on two stages.

For more information, visit thechildrenstrust.org.



