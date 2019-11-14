Local 10's 'Day of Giving' returns to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Local 10 "Day of Giving" is here to help those in need in South Florida.
Once again, Local 10 is teaming up with Publix Super Markets to collect non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys.
Through the years, Local 10 viewers have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars in donations to nonprofits serving the homeless and needy in our community.
From way before sunrise and way after sunset, our One & Only Local 10 News team of anchors and reporters will be at select area Publix stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to greet guests and file live reports.
The season of giving begins with the Local 10 Day of Giving. Shop, share and make a difference.
The following Publix locations have been tapped for our Local 10 Day of Giving:
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
Kendall
9105 South Dadeland Boulevard
Miami, FL 33156
Miami Shores
9050 Biscayne Blvd
Miami Shores, FL 33138
Coral Gables
1500 South Douglas Road
Coral Gables, FL 33134
BROWARD COUNTY
Pembroke Pines
15729 Pines Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Fort Lauderdale
1940 Cordova Road
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Hollywood
1700 Sheridan Street
Hollywood, FL 33020
MONROE
Key Largo
101437 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL, 33037-4505
