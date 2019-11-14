Local 10's 'Day of Giving' returns to South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Local 10 "Day of Giving" is here to help those in need in South Florida.

Once again, Local 10 is teaming up with Publix Super Markets to collect non-perishable foods and new, unwrapped toys.

Through the years, Local 10 viewers have donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars in donations to nonprofits serving the homeless and needy in our community.

From way before sunrise and way after sunset, our One & Only Local 10 News team of anchors and reporters will be at select area Publix stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties to greet guests and file live reports.

The season of giving begins with the Local 10 Day of Giving. Shop, share and make a difference.

The following Publix locations have been tapped for our Local 10 Day of Giving:

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Kendall

9105 South Dadeland Boulevard

Miami, FL 33156

Miami Shores

9050 Biscayne Blvd

Miami Shores, FL 33138

Coral Gables

1500 South Douglas Road

Coral Gables, FL 33134

BROWARD COUNTY

Pembroke Pines

15729 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Fort Lauderdale

1940 Cordova Road

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Hollywood

1700 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

MONROE

Key Largo

101437 Overseas Hwy

Key Largo, FL, 33037-4505

