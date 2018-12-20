Local nonprofit helps young victims of abuse celebrate life, Christmas

PLANTATION, Fla. - Happy faces equate to a happy holidays. That could be seen in the dozens of kids who received new, unwrapped gifts as part of No More Tears' annual holiday party.

The event took place last week at Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El in Plantation. Along with presents donated, the event featured music, food and games.

No More Tears is a nonprofit organization based in South Florida, with a mission to assist victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

The kids who received gifts are all survivors of sexual and physical violence. No More Tears' founder, Somy Ali, witnessed many injustices while growing up in Pakistan. She began the organization in 2006, and has since assisted more than 30,000 individuals. Ali was the recipient of the Local 10 "My Future My Choice" Life Changer Award in October.



