Miami-Dade commissioner seeks help from community to assist victims of Guatemala volcano

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose Diaz and the mayors of District 12 city are coming together to collect donations and provide relief for victims of the devastating volcano eruption in Guatemala.

The District 12 leaders have set up seven drop-off locations for donations of goods needed to aid in the recovery.

"We need to do our part to help our brothers and sisters in Guatemala recover from the deadly Fuego Volcano, which has taken such a terrible toll on the country," Diaz said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, his colleagues, Miami-Dade Fire Department Chief Downey and Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403 have already collected firefighter equipment. The mayor is working on legislation along with Commissioner Javier Souto to provide humanitarian relief to further the relief efforts.

Requested items include: masks, canned food, juices, antibiotics, disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, infant and adult diapers, medicines for respiratory infections, laundry detergent, feminine hygiene products, brushes, toothpaste, first aid kits and painkillers.

Drop-off locations are:

City of Doral

Morgan Levy Park

5300 NW 102nd Ave,

Doral, FL 33178

M-F: 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sat: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sun: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

City of Hialeah

Goodlet Park

4200 West 8th Ave

M-F: 1:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sat: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sun: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Town of Medley

7777 NW 72nd Avenue

Medley, FL, 33166

M-F: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sat-Sun: 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

City of Sweetwater

Jorge Mas Canosa Park

250 SW 114th Avenue

Sweetwater, FL, 33174

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Village of Virginia Gardens

6498 NW 38th Terrace

Virginia Gardens, FL, 33166

Mon-Sun: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

City of Hialeah Gardens

Westland Gardens Park

13501 NW 107th Ave

Hialeah Gardens, FL, 33018

M-F: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz

District Office

8345 NW 12th Miami FL, 33126

M-F: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sat: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sun: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

