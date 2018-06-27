Donate a bullet to save a life: How a new campaign helps stop gun violence

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Before a life is lost to gun violence, someone must have taken a bullet -- like the bullet that killed 6-year-old King Carter.

After seeing his picture, Susan Kennedy's soul was changed.

"The death of that little boy wouldn't let me sleep," Kennedy said. "It could have been my nephew, my son -- could be anybody's child."

Kennedy said an idea came to her.

"Donate a bullet to save a life. It is one less life taken if somebody donates bullets to me," Kennedy said.

So Kennedy started walking crime-ridden streets, asking for ammunition.

"What if I start taking bullets off the streets that could have been someone's life?" Kennedy wondered.

People have donated thousands of bullets, including Wanda Jones, who lost two daughters in the last six years.

"Because retaliation is real out here. Because, instead of retaliation, I want you to take these bullets (and) make purpose of these bullets," Jones said

Kennedy makes the bullets into bulletproof accessories, bracelets, and necklaces that make a powerful statement.

"Every time you see one of us wearing one of these with a bullet on there, that's one less life taken," said Kennedy.

Sherita Small lost her son, Zamari, to a stray bullet four years ago. She wears a bracelet in his honor and helps spread the message.

"I love what Susan does. Every bullet that you see, that's a bullet that ain't in somebody's child," Small said.

For each one of the bracelets purchased, another is given to a victim of gun violence. So far, the bracelets have been given to survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fl. They have also reached the streets of Chicago, Fort Myers, and Texas.

