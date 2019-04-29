Local 10 Big Book Drive: What you need to know

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Local 10 Big Book Drive is going four years strong.

Since we launched the book drive in 2016, more than 125,000 books have been collected and distributed to children in South Florida.

The Big Book Drive is part of Local 10's "My Future, My Choice" initiative, which was created to address youth gun violence and help pave a path to solutions.

The books are distributed to children in schools as well as nonprofits that serve children in under resourced areas. The Big Book Drive is another component of our commitment to spread a positive message to our youth.

Research shows that an alarming number of kids who fail to graduate high school were poor third-grade readers.

Low-income students lose more than two months in reading achievement over the summer. In middle-income neighborhoods, the ratio of books per child is 13-to-1, while in low-income neighborhoods, the ratio is one book for every 300 children.

There is good news.

Research also indicates the most successful way to improve the reading achievement of low-income children is to increase their access to print.

From April 29 through May 24, Local 10 is joining forces with Miami-Dade County and Broward County Public Libraries, along with Vera Cadillac, Buick and GMC, to collect new books for kids.

The following is a list of drop-off locations near you. Make sure you scroll all the way down to see all the participating library branches for the Local 10 "My Future, My Choice" Big Book Drive.

Broward County

You can drop off your new book donation at any of the 37 Broward County Public Library locations. For your convenience, below is a list of some of the participating branches.

Stirling Road (Hollywood)

3150 Stirling Road

(954) 357-7550

South Regional/Broward College (Pembroke Pines)

7300 Pines Blvd.

(954) 201-8825

Pembroke Pines/Walter C. Young (Pembroke Pines)

955 NW 129th Ave.

(954) 357-6750

Weston

4205 Bonaventure Blvd.

(954) 357-5420

West Regional (Plantation)

8601 West Broward Blvd.

(954) 765-1560

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch

10500 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

(954) 357-7440

Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale)

3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd.

(954) 262-5477

Imperial Point Branch (Fort Lauderdale)

5985 N. Federal Highway

(954) 357-6530

Northwest Regional Library (Coral Springs)

3151 University Drive

(954) 357-7990

African-American Research Library & Cultural Center (Fort Lauderdale)

2650 Sistrunk Blvd.

(954) 357-6282

Miami-Dade County

Miami Lakes Branch

6699 Windmill Gate Road

(305) 822-6520

Main Library (Downtown Miami)

101 W. Flagler St.

(305) 375-2665

Miami Beach Regional

227 22nd St.

(305) 535-4219

Coral Gables Branch

3443 Segovia St.

(305) 442-8706

South Dade Regional (Cutler Bay)

10750 SW 211th St.

(305) 233-8140

West Dade Regional

9445 Coral Way (SW 24th St.)

(305) 553-1134

North Dade Regional (Miami Gardens)

2455 NW 183rd St.

(305) 625-6424

West Kendall Regional

10201 Hammocks Blvd.

(305) 385-7135

Northeast Branch (Aventura)

2930 Aventura Blvd.

(305) 931-5512

Pinecrest Branch

5835 SW 111th St.

(305) 668-4571

Monroe County

You can drop off your new book donation at any Monroe County Public Library location.

Local 10 News anchors Todd Tongen and Neki Mohan will collect and deliver your book donations on Wednesday, May 29. The books will be sorted and distributed to schools and programs serving children before the summer break and throughout the summer.

We want to collect at least 25,000 books this year. Let's make it happen and let's make a difference for kids who need it most.

For more information about the South Florida library system and ongoing, free reading activities for kids at a branch near you:

· In Miami-Dade County, visit mdpls.org

· In Broward County, visit Broward.org/library

