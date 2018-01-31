Miami-Dade County arts school unveils new recording studio

MIAM-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Young aspiring musicians in Miami-Dade County will soon have a chance to lay down tracks in a professional recording studio.

Jose Milton Foundation donated $100,000 to build the recording area for Miami Arts Studio at Zelda Glazer Middle School in southwest Miami-Dade County. Students and local officials unveiled the new equipment at an open house at the school Wednesday. The studio will open for all students countywide in about three months.

The Miami Art Studio is a magnet program for sixth- to ninth-graders interesting pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

Eighth-graders Joanna Martinez and Emily Tang took full advantage of their new recording studio.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was the driving force behind the recording studio.

After seeing the students perform at a concert, Martinez along with the support of Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho wanted to give them a chance to have their own recording studio.

The Jose Milton Foundation's donation will also enable the school to hire an artist-in-residence who will help the students produce, record and distribute their songs.

