Nominations now open for 2019 African-American Achievers Awards

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - If you know someone who sets examples through community involvement, now's the time to nominate them for the 27th annual African-American Achiever Awards.

Created in 1992, the awards recognize leaders for their contributions toward building stronger communities in South Florida.

CLICK HERE to nominate for African-American Achievers Awards

Winners will be recognized in four categories:

Arts & Culture

Business & Entrepreneurism

Community Service

Education

Those who nominate individuals will be asked to submit a short narrative about how the nominee improves the lives of others, invests their talents and motivates future generations.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony open to the public on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Broward County Convention Center.

“We look forward each year to honoring individuals who are going above and beyond to help their communities." said Kim Bentley, assistant vice president of Corporate Philanthropy. "We appreciate this opportunity to recognize those who seek no recognition, but who inspire others through their generosity and spirit.”

A $10,000 donation will be awarded in each winner's name to the South Florida charity of their choice, courtesy of JM Family, Southeast Toyota and JM Lexus.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.