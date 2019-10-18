Nominations open for 2020 African-American Achievers Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nominations are now open for the 2020 African-American Achievers Awards in which four inspirational South Florida residents will be honored for their work in the community.

Presented by JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus, the annual African-American Achievers Awards recognizes leaders for their exceptional contributions toward building stronger communities in South Florida.

The companies will also donate $500 to the charity of choice for those whose nominee is selected as an African-American Achiever, for a total campaign contribution of $42,000 to local nonprofits.

Winners will be recognized in the following categories:

Arts & Culture

Business & Entrepreneurism

Community Service

Education

Those who nominate individuals will be asked to submit a short narrative about how the nominee improves the lives of others, invests their talents and motivates future generations.

Nominations are due by Friday, November 29, 2019.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony open to the public on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

