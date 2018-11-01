November 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.

Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.

Month of November

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library



Second Saturday of Each Month

Dania After Dark

SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun.

Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly

For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.



Now – Sunday, Nov. 18

HAVANA MUSIC HALL

Actors’ Playhouse

280 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Time: Wednesday - Friday @ 8 p.m. | Saturday @ 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday @ 3 p.m.

This moving and relevant new musical explores the challenges and joys of one family’s 50-year odyssey for survival, presenting a journey which immigrants of all cultures from around the world have traveled for generations.

For ticket information, contact Selma Sotolongo at 305-444-9293 ext. 610 or visit http://www.actorsplayhouse.org/.



Friday, Nov. 2

Salvation Army “Ringing the Bell” Positions

Salvation Army Headquarters

100 SW 9th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Time: 1:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Do you have what it takes to b-“ring” holiday cheer to those in need? If so, then apply for a seasonal red kettle bell ringer position with The Salvation Army of Broward County. Auditions (applications) will be accepted at the Salvation Army’s headquarters. Approximately 125 positions need to be filled.

For more information, call 954-712-2626 or email FTL.RedKettle@uss.salvationarmy.org



Saturday, Nov. 3

2nd Annual Ride for Gene to Stop Hit-and-Runs Community Safety Event

Rolling Oaks Park

18701 NW 17th Court

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Time: 8 a.m. – Noon

Join Just An Accident Stop Hit-and-Runs in conjunction with the City of Miami Gardens in a mission to make our communities safer. This year's 2nd annual "Ride for Gene to Stop Hit-and-Runs" event will feature a dedicated kid's zone, music and entertainment and a memorial ride and walk to commemorate the life of Eugene Green and other victims of hit-and-runs.

Cost: Free



Saturday, Nov. 3

St. Jude Popup Dinner Party

The W Hotel

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Featuring Season 2 Next Iron Chef Contestants Jehangir Mehta and Roberto Treviño, this event, featuring cocktails, dinner, and dancing, will benefit the organization’s mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Proceeds will advance pioneering research and lifesaving care for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Cost: $250

For more information, visit http://stjude.org/popupdinner



Saturday, Nov. 3 – Sunday, Nov. 4

Camp Out with the Horses

Peaceful Ridge Rescue Adoption Center

2995 Peaceful Ridge Road

Davie, FL 33325

Time: Nov. 3 @ 6 p.m. – Nov. 4 @ 8 a.m.

Bring your tent, gear and passion for horses. At this camp out, you’ll learn about horse care, tacking up and riding, feeding, crafts and get a rare opportunity to see what it's like on the farm at night. Your donation gets you all these experiences, pizza and/or hot dogs, smores and breakfast. All funds raised go to the Peaceful Ridge Rescue Adoption Center.

Cost: Adults: $30 donation. Children under 10: $10 donation. Children under 4: Free. Group pricing available.

For more information, call 954-290-2395



Monday, Nov. 5

18th Annual Dan Marino Wine & Cigar Dinner

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL

Time: 7 p.m.

This event benefits the Dan Marino Foundation. Through the years, this event has supported many initiatives, including the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Dan Marino Outpatient Center, the Marino Autism Research Institute, Marino Adapted Aquatics, Summer STEPS Employment Programs, Virtual Interactive Training Agent Program (ViTA-DMF), and post-secondary programs at both Marino Campus in Broward and at the Florida International University’s Main Campus in Miami-Dade.

For more information, call Robert Ahlness at 954-368-6015



Friday, Nov.9

Local 10 Day of Giving

Across Several Publix Super Markets Locations

Time: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The 5th annual Local 10 Day of Giving will be in full force on November 9. Local 10 anchors and reporters will be fanned out across South Florida to collect non-perishable foods for several local nonprofits that feed the hungry and needy. Come out, meet out Local 10 talent and make a difference this holiday season.

Cost: Donation of non-perishable food



Friday, Nov. 9

The Commonwealth Institute’s Fifteenth Annual Leadership Luncheon

Jungle Island – Treetop Ballroom

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Network with like-minded businesswomen and spend an afternoon with keynote speakers, The New York Times’ COO Meredith Levien and Katie Kempner, founder of Kempner Communications and “Perspectives with Katie Kempner.”

Cost: $150

To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=18462b



Saturday, Nov. 10

Smiles from the Heart

2740 East Commercial Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In observance of Veteran’s Day, Smiles from the Heart will be providing free dental services to veterans and the community. Services include extraction, filling or cleaning.

Cost: Free. First 50 patients are guaranteed to be seen. This event is on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information, call 954-938-2447



Wednesday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 18

The Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest

Samson Oceanfront Park

17425 Collins Avenue

Time: Nov. 14 @ 7:30 p.m. – Kickoff concert

In its 11th season, this five-day celebration of jazz will feature a stellar lineup of national and international artists in an array of free and ticketed events.

Cost: Free & ticketed events

A complete lineup of artists, performances and special events can be found at SunnyIslesBeachJazz.com.



Saturday, Nov. 17

Children’s Bereavement Center’s Steps for Healing 5K

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152 Street

Miami, FL 33177

Time: 8 a.m.

Join this 5K run/walk and memorialize a family member, friend or colleague. Your participation will raise funds to help the Children’s Bereavement Center provide free grief support groups throughout South Florida for children, teens and adults after the loss of a loved one. Registration includes all day admission to the zoo, breakfast, t-shirt, kids activities.

Cost: Fundraiser

For more information and to register, visit stepsforhealing.org



Saturday, Nov. 17

3rd Annual Minority Business Expo and Pitch Competition

560 NW 27th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Time: 10am - 4pm

The Minority Business Expo & Pitch Competition is an initiative of the National Urban League Young Professionals’ National Day of Empowerment. This initiative seeks to support aspiring and thriving minority entrepreneurs, minority owned businesses as well as encourage the circulation of minority dollars within minority communities. The Minority Business Expo offers interactive discussions on a variety of topics relevant to minority-owned businesses and close with the Minority Business Pitch Competition

Cost: FREE, VIP Power Hour Brunch $40



Saturday, Nov. 17

Taste of Lauderdale Lakes

Lauderdale Lakes Waterfront

3900 North State Road 7

Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes invites you to this family-friendly event featuring a kids zone, spoken word, comedy, “Art In The Round,” Restaurant Showcase, and LIVE entertainment with genres like Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dance Hall.

Cost: Free

Sunday, Nov. 18

PURPLESTRIDE – Broward-Palm Beach

Florida Atlantic University

777 Glades Road

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Time: 8 a.m.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and PurpleStride 5K run/walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease.

Cost: Fundraiser

For more information and to register for the walk, visit events@pancan.org



Friday, Nov. 30 & Last Friday of Every Month

Viernes Culturales

Calle Ocho - SW 8th Street and SW 15th Avenue

Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho’s iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.

Cost: Free



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.