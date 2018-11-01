November 2018 community events calendar

Welcome to your community calendar. It's your one-stop shop to finding out about events taking place around your community. We have everything to help you make the most of your free time, from festivals and fundraisers to music and museums.
Events are listed on a monthly basis. Most are free or low cost to the public.
Month of November
Broward County Library Branches
Time: Library hours
Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.
Cost: Free or low cost
For more information, visit www.broward.org/library
Second Saturday of Each Month
Dania After Dark
SW 1st Avenue, between 1st Street & Dania Beach Boulevard
Dania Beach, FL
Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Dania After Dark is a monthly street festival featuring live performances, art, food trucks, drinks and fun.
Cost: Free admission for all ages & pet friendly
For information, participation and vendor inquiries, call 954-785-7475.
Now – Sunday, Nov. 18
HAVANA MUSIC HALL
Actors’ Playhouse
280 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Time: Wednesday - Friday @ 8 p.m. | Saturday @ 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. | Sunday @ 3 p.m.
This moving and relevant new musical explores the challenges and joys of one family’s 50-year odyssey for survival, presenting a journey which immigrants of all cultures from around the world have traveled for generations.
For ticket information, contact Selma Sotolongo at 305-444-9293 ext. 610 or visit http://www.actorsplayhouse.org/.
Friday, Nov. 2
Salvation Army “Ringing the Bell” Positions
Salvation Army Headquarters
100 SW 9th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Time: 1:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Do you have what it takes to b-“ring” holiday cheer to those in need? If so, then apply for a seasonal red kettle bell ringer position with The Salvation Army of Broward County. Auditions (applications) will be accepted at the Salvation Army’s headquarters. Approximately 125 positions need to be filled.
For more information, call 954-712-2626 or email FTL.RedKettle@uss.salvationarmy.org
Saturday, Nov. 3
2nd Annual Ride for Gene to Stop Hit-and-Runs Community Safety Event
Rolling Oaks Park
18701 NW 17th Court
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Time: 8 a.m. – Noon
Join Just An Accident Stop Hit-and-Runs in conjunction with the City of Miami Gardens in a mission to make our communities safer. This year's 2nd annual "Ride for Gene to Stop Hit-and-Runs" event will feature a dedicated kid's zone, music and entertainment and a memorial ride and walk to commemorate the life of Eugene Green and other victims of hit-and-runs.
Cost: Free
Saturday, Nov. 3
St. Jude Popup Dinner Party
The W Hotel
401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Featuring Season 2 Next Iron Chef Contestants Jehangir Mehta and Roberto Treviño, this event, featuring cocktails, dinner, and dancing, will benefit the organization’s mission: Finding cures. Saving children. Proceeds will advance pioneering research and lifesaving care for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
Cost: $250
For more information, visit http://stjude.org/popupdinner
Saturday, Nov. 3 – Sunday, Nov. 4
Camp Out with the Horses
Peaceful Ridge Rescue Adoption Center
2995 Peaceful Ridge Road
Davie, FL 33325
Time: Nov. 3 @ 6 p.m. – Nov. 4 @ 8 a.m.
Bring your tent, gear and passion for horses. At this camp out, you’ll learn about horse care, tacking up and riding, feeding, crafts and get a rare opportunity to see what it's like on the farm at night. Your donation gets you all these experiences, pizza and/or hot dogs, smores and breakfast. All funds raised go to the Peaceful Ridge Rescue Adoption Center.
Cost: Adults: $30 donation. Children under 10: $10 donation. Children under 4: Free. Group pricing available.
For more information, call 954-290-2395
Monday, Nov. 5
18th Annual Dan Marino Wine & Cigar Dinner
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
1 Seminole Way
Hollywood, FL
Time: 7 p.m.
This event benefits the Dan Marino Foundation. Through the years, this event has supported many initiatives, including the Nicklaus Children's Hospital Dan Marino Outpatient Center, the Marino Autism Research Institute, Marino Adapted Aquatics, Summer STEPS Employment Programs, Virtual Interactive Training Agent Program (ViTA-DMF), and post-secondary programs at both Marino Campus in Broward and at the Florida International University’s Main Campus in Miami-Dade.
For more information, call Robert Ahlness at 954-368-6015
Friday, Nov.9
Local 10 Day of Giving
Across Several Publix Super Markets Locations
Time: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
The 5th annual Local 10 Day of Giving will be in full force on November 9. Local 10 anchors and reporters will be fanned out across South Florida to collect non-perishable foods for several local nonprofits that feed the hungry and needy. Come out, meet out Local 10 talent and make a difference this holiday season.
Cost: Donation of non-perishable food
Friday, Nov. 9
The Commonwealth Institute’s Fifteenth Annual Leadership Luncheon
Jungle Island – Treetop Ballroom
1111 Parrot Jungle Trail
Miami, FL 33132
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Network with like-minded businesswomen and spend an afternoon with keynote speakers, The New York Times’ COO Meredith Levien and Katie Kempner, founder of Kempner Communications and “Perspectives with Katie Kempner.”
Cost: $150
To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=18462b
Saturday, Nov. 10
Smiles from the Heart
2740 East Commercial Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
In observance of Veteran’s Day, Smiles from the Heart will be providing free dental services to veterans and the community. Services include extraction, filling or cleaning.
Cost: Free. First 50 patients are guaranteed to be seen. This event is on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, call 954-938-2447
Wednesday, Nov. 14 – Sunday, Nov. 18
The Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest
Samson Oceanfront Park
17425 Collins Avenue
Time: Nov. 14 @ 7:30 p.m. – Kickoff concert
In its 11th season, this five-day celebration of jazz will feature a stellar lineup of national and international artists in an array of free and ticketed events.
Cost: Free & ticketed events
A complete lineup of artists, performances and special events can be found at SunnyIslesBeachJazz.com.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Children’s Bereavement Center’s Steps for Healing 5K
Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152 Street
Miami, FL 33177
Time: 8 a.m.
Join this 5K run/walk and memorialize a family member, friend or colleague. Your participation will raise funds to help the Children’s Bereavement Center provide free grief support groups throughout South Florida for children, teens and adults after the loss of a loved one. Registration includes all day admission to the zoo, breakfast, t-shirt, kids activities.
Cost: Fundraiser
For more information and to register, visit stepsforhealing.org
Saturday, Nov. 17
3rd Annual Minority Business Expo and Pitch Competition
560 NW 27th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Time: 10am - 4pm
The Minority Business Expo & Pitch Competition is an initiative of the National Urban League Young Professionals’ National Day of Empowerment. This initiative seeks to support aspiring and thriving minority entrepreneurs, minority owned businesses as well as encourage the circulation of minority dollars within minority communities. The Minority Business Expo offers interactive discussions on a variety of topics relevant to minority-owned businesses and close with the Minority Business Pitch Competition
Cost: FREE, VIP Power Hour Brunch $40
Saturday, Nov. 17
Taste of Lauderdale Lakes
Lauderdale Lakes Waterfront
3900 North State Road 7
Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The City of Lauderdale Lakes invites you to this family-friendly event featuring a kids zone, spoken word, comedy, “Art In The Round,” Restaurant Showcase, and LIVE entertainment with genres like Gospel, R&B, Hip-Hop, Reggae, and Dance Hall.
Cost: Free
Sunday, Nov. 18
PURPLESTRIDE – Broward-Palm Beach
Florida Atlantic University
777 Glades Road
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Time: 8 a.m.
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and PurpleStride 5K run/walks are among the largest sources of funding for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease.
Cost: Fundraiser
For more information and to register for the walk, visit events@pancan.org
Friday, Nov. 30 & Last Friday of Every Month
Viernes Culturales
Calle Ocho - SW 8th Street and SW 15th Avenue
Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Viernes Culturales is Little Havana's popular art and culture festival. The family-friendly event will have you enjoying music and discovering works by local artists and artisans in and around Calle Ocho’s iconic Domino Plaza. You can also behold contemporary and historic artworks at the many fine art galleries. Finish off your fabulous Friday night by savoring a delicious dinner at one of various restaurants, boasting cuisine from all over the world.
Cost: Free
