Perry Ellis International hosts shopping spree for South Florida families

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Perry Ellis International (PEI) celebrated its golden anniversary this week by giving back to South Florida families.

As part of its 50th anniversary, PEI partnered with United Way and local nonprofit Branches to clothe 50 families affected by Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, PEI treated three of those families to a shopping spree at the company's outlet location in Miami-Dade County.

All participants were paired with expert stylists who helped select outfits suited for their respective needs, including job interviews, daily work attire and casual wear. The families also received complimentary transportation to and from the store.

The remaining families will receive a gift card, which will allow them to select items from various Perry Ellis brands.

All the families will continue working with Branches to receive life-changing services, including financial coaching, academic tutoring, mentoring and enrichment programs.

"Giving back to the local community is part of our corporate DNA," said Lori Medici, senior vice president of PEI. "It's easy to overlook, but for these families, a new outfit can be a powerful tool to help them get back on their feet."



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.