Publix donates time, money to Feeding South Florida

Publix pledged a $5 million donation to food banks and hunger relief organizations like Feeding South Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Publix is doing its part to feed the hungry in South Florida and beyond.

The Florida-based supermarket chain recently announced its plan to donate $5 million to more than 240 food banks and hunger relief organizations, including Feeding South Florida.

Publix associates and employees also helped the cause Thursday morning, packing food boxes to be delivered to senior citizens at Feeding South Florida's main warehouse in Pembroke Park and at its Palm Beach County warehouse in Boynton Beach.

Publix also donated $150,000 to Feeding South Florida's senior meal delivery program.

Publix Publix employees pack food boxes to be delivered to senior citizens at Feeding South Florida's main warehouse in Pembroke Park.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.