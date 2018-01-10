Run, walk, cycle at Tour De Broward

MIRAMAR, Fla. - It's exercise that's good for the heart, in more ways than one. The 9th annual ANF Group Tour De Broward is taking place on Sunday, Feb. 25, at Miramar Regional Park.

The event benefits Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, part of the Memorial Healthcare System, with funds going toward pediatric facilities, programs and services, including a planned four-story expansion of the current facility.



Christian Orejuela received the heart transplant that saved his life at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. The 14-year-old South Florida resident had been hospitalized for several months with worsening cardiomyopathy, but he's made incredible progress since his surgery and is this year's event ambassador.

More Community Headlines

"This is an opportunity for South Florida to assist our efforts to provide safe, high quality, cost-effective, patient and family-centered care," said Memorial Healthcare System President & CEO Aurelio M. Fernandez, III, FACHE. "Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is positioned to be one of the finest facilities of its kind in the nation and, with our community's support, we'll achieve that goal."



More than 7,000 people are expected to attend the event, which consists of 50K and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K timed run, 3K walk, and the "Power of Play Kid Zone," a sports-themed area for children 13 or younger. The 100K ride starts at 7 a.m., the run starts at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.



Pre-registration and day-of-event registration fees range from $15-$50. For more information, visit www.tourdebroward.com. You can also call 954-905-5633.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.