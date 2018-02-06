South Florida restaurant celebrates, gives back on Mardi Gras

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - It's where celebration and charity intersect.

Lulu's Bait Shack in Fort Lauderdale is holding its 19th annual Mardi Gras event on Feb. 13, beginning at 6 p.m.

More Community Headlines

It will feature a night of live bands, beads, drinks and Cajun food, including 200 pounds of hot and spicy crawfish, gumbo and jambalaya. All proceeds will benefit Covenant House Florida/The Young Professionals for Covenant House auxiliary group.

"We are so appreciative of our friends at Lulu's Bait Shack for their generosity throughout the years," said Covenant House Director of Development Elisa Stone.

Each year, Lulu's has contributed more than $11,000 from the event to Covenant House Florida, and has provided a venue for a worthy cause to raise more money at the event.

Covenant House Florida's mission is to provide shelter for homeless, runaway and at-risk youth under the age of 21, including young mothers and their babies.

Covenant House Florida provides services to help youth achieve independence through education, addiction management programs, job readiness training and much more.

The event will also include a Best Beads Contest in which one winner will take home $500 cash. Other prizes, including Lulu's gift certificates, will be given away at the event.

Lulu's Bait Shack is located at 17 South Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For more information, visit Lulu's Bait Shack on Facebook or at Lulusbaitshack.com.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.