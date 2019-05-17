Top Miami news: 1 critically injured in shooting; man shoots, kills brother over dispute; more

Missed the the most recent top news in Miami? Read on for everything you need to know.

Man steals plants, flowers from woman's Miami garden

A South Florida woman was outraged after a man was captured on her home surveillance video pulling up plants from her prized garden.

Man critically injured in Miami shooting

Miami police are investigating a shooting Tuesday along Northeast Fourth Avenue near 57th Street that sent one man to the hospital.

Flushable wipes clogging up Miami-Dade sewer system

Those single-use flushable wipes are popular, but are they causing an even bigger mess? The answer is yes if you ask officials at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department who say those wipes marketed as flushable are clogging our sewer systems.

Man shoots, kills brother over dispute in SW Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department has released more information about the killing of a man in Southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.

