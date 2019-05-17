Top Miami news: Cop accidentally fires gun in grocery line; 1 in custody after woman stabbed; more

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in Miami.

Officer accidentally fires gun in grocery line, grazes woman

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Florida police officer accidentally discharged his gun at a grocery store and grazed a nearby woman.

Miami-Dade aims to stop weird, predatory "pet leasing" businesses

Pet leasing is the latest problem to hit would-be pet owners in Miami and across the country. Certain unscrupulous pet sellers lock buyers into contracts with monthly financing plans while hiding the fact that they can take the pet back if the buyer defaults on a payment.

Authorities urge caution after red-tailed hawk attacks reported in Miami Springs

A neighborhood bird has been on the attack: chest out and on guard, ready to protect her nest.

Surveillance video captures fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video Thursday that captured a fatal hit-and-run crash last week in northwest Miami-Dade.

1 in custody after woman stabbed multiple times at Miami motel

One person is in custody after a woman was stabbed multiple times at a motel in Miami, police confirmed.

