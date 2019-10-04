Local 10 Digi-Shorts highlight the best, worst, wacky and weird of South Florida

From the strange to the sweet and the smart to the somber, South Florida is never left with a shortage of stories to tell.

HOUSE OF DEATH... FOR FUN

It's one of the largest haunted houses around and it's right here in South Florida! Will you survive the House of Death?

TESLA'S SMART SUMMON

It's like having a virtual valet! Smart Summon is Tesla's latest software update that allows owners to instruct their Tesla to come to them from their smartphones! Brilliant idea or an accident waiting to happen?

NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY

Watch as renowned competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi takes on Miami Heat Center "Bam" Adebayo and his team in a cheeseburger eating contest all to raise money for a good cause! BURGERFI is donating $100 for every cheeseburger eaten to Feeding South Florida! Now there's a reason to chow down!

ANGUISH IN THE AFTERMATH

Ian Witlen, a photojournalist & graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gave students, teachers, and victim's families the opportunity to share their thoughts on the tragedy that took place at MSD in an intense audio/visual exhibition that is on display now through November 9th at the Coral Springs Museum of Art.

RALLY FOR RAEGAN

A South Florida girl's one wish while fighting for her life against an incurable brain tumor was to meet a unicorn! Watch what happens when the community comes together to give Raegan a photoshoot she will never forget!

NEVER FORGET

As South Florida pays tribute to the lives lost on September 11th, 2001, we take you inside the Broward Sheriff's Office as NYPD & FDNY first responders, as well as BSO and the community, gather to pay their respects.

DRINK BEER AND HELP!

A local Miami brewery created a beer to help raise funds for the relief effort in The Bahamas!

WHAT THE CLUCK?!?!

Have you driven by a Popeyes recently? They have something new on the menu that has customers flocking in so fast they're like chickens with their heads cut off!

PARENTS KNOW!

Check out what a South Florida hotel did for an out-of-town family who left behind their child's beloved Bun Bun!

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?

He stands on the corner of busy intersections in Pembroke Pines looking for any clues that might lead him to his best friend, Sardine!

MEET ASTRO!

A four-legged seeing and hearing "robodog" built by scientists at Florida Atlantic University that uses an artificial brain that actually learns from experiences!

OUT FOR A SPIN

Sign spinning is an art, so here's where the masters learn their craft.

WORK OF ART

He started as a struggling artist, now a South Florida man's work is on display throughout South Florida.

BABY RHINO, DO DO DO DO DO DO

Zoo Miami welcomed the cutest member of its family

WADE'S WORK OF ART

Since Dwyane Wade was a work of art on the court, one Broward art teacher decided to honor him in a pretty impressive way

BUZZ, BUZZ

Instead of destroying menacing bees, one program brings them to South Florida parks to help the environment

WORKOUT WARRIORS, REJOICE!

A new app allows people to hit South Florida gyms without it costing an arm and leg... curl.

FINDING NEMO AND FRIENDS

A South Florida company spends the day putting fish into South Florida lakes instead of pulling them out.

DO IT FOR THE GRAM

There's a "museum" in Wynwood where unicorns come alive to make your photos look truly magical

CHESS CHAMP

Did you know that one of the best chess players in the entire world calls South Florida home?

OWN "MIAMI VICE"

Channel your inner-Crockett and Tubbs as you can now buy the iconic speedboat seen in "Miami Vice"

TEXT YOUR 911 CALL

Broward County residents can now text their 911 emergencies if they are unable to make a phone call.

WHAT IS RED TIDE?

With red tide being found on beaches throughout South Florida, here's a great video explaining what it is and how it affects humans and the environment.

WILD COSTUMES ARE THE RAGE AT MIAMI CARNIVAL

Miami Carnival is one of the biggest parties of the year, so you might as well look good while having fun!

ANGRY? SMASH YOUR RAGE TODAY

If you're mad, upset, angry and don't know where to take out your rage, head to this South Florida location.

CITY OF MIAMI GETS NEW VEHICLE TO STOP CRIME

Miami Police are putting the pedal to the metal on this new Slingshot to fight the bad guys.

GIVING PLASTIC STRAWS THE HEAVE-HO

One man is taken it upon himself to rid South Florida of plastic straws to save the environment.

IT'S CROQUETA DAY IN SOUTH FLORIDA

They're sold everywhere, but only in South Florida do croquetas deserve their own holiday.

SOUTH FLORIDA INMATES TRAIN SERVICE DOGS TO HELP OTHERS

Inmates at one South Florida prison are using their time to train service dogs.

FORMER CANES FOOTBALL STARS TACKLE NEW SPORT

Once legends on the football field, these Miami Hurricanes football stars hit the jai alai court.

MIAMI HOTEL PLANS TO EMPLOY ROBOTS TO SERVE GUESTS

Whatever your wish, robots at a Miami hotel will soon be at your service.

MOBILE BARBER SHOP BRINGS FRESH CUTS TO STREETS OF SOUTH FLORIDA

Need a haircut, but can't get to the barber shop? Don't worry, this one comes to you.

ROBOTIC PETS HELP THOSE SUFFERING FROM ALZHEIMER'S

South Florida center for Alzheimer's patients has come up with a dog-gone purr-fect idea to help those suffering from the disease.

SOUTH FLORIDA STUDENT SETS WORLD RECORD ON E.T. RIDE

A man with a passion for E.T. and Steven Spielberg attempts to shine the spotlight on an overlooked theme park attraction.

ARTIST CREATES MURAL FROM SOUTH FLORIDA BEACH TRASH

One South Florida artist is bringing attention to our beaches by using beach debris to create a work of art!

SOUTH FLORIDA STACKING CHAMP CONTINUES TO BEAT THE ODDS

For a South Florida stacking champion, beating his competition is only part of the obstacles he has had to overcome.

CAR WASH CREATES JOBS FOR AUTISTIC EMPLOYEES

A South Florida car wash does more than make vehicles shine, they help those with autism get a job.

SOUTH FLORIDA MAN'S EPIC FAIL IN THE #INMYFEELINGS CHALLENGE

A Boynton Beach man got attention for all the wrong reasons because of a viral video.

SOLAR TREES BRING JOLT TO SOUTH FLORIDA

FPL's new Solar Trees promise to bring a burst of energy to Miami-Dade and Broward.

SNAKE HUNTER MAKING FLORIDA HISTORY

Pythons are no match for this South Florida woman who is making history and keeping you and your pets safe.

UMBRELLA SKY BRIGHTENS UP CORAL GABLES

The new Umbrella Sky project is quickly becoming one of South Florida's most popular attractions

SOUTH FLORIDA TEEN GETS NEW WHEELS WITH MAKE-A-WISH

A teen fighting cancer gets a lift and a new look for his ride

HARD ROCK'S GUITAR HOTEL NEARS COMPLETION

Opening day is getting closer and closer as the Hard Rock's Guitar hotel hosts a topping off ceremony.

MIAMI SPA MONTH IS PERFECT TIME TO UNWIND

Need to relax and chill from the South Florida stress? Miami Spa Month has got you covered.

LOCAL FIREFIGHTER BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO PADDLEBOARD FROM CUBA TO U.S.

What an amazing feat by a South Florida firefighter and her paddleboard

A THERAPIST IN SOUTH FLORIDA HAS GIVEN HER PRACTICE TO THE DOGS

To help her patients, a therapist brings her dog to work

SOUTH FLORIDA "SPIDER-MAN" WANTS CHAMPIONSHIP

A local man is looking to win a world title in, of all things, tree climbing!

NITROGEN ICE CREAM KEEPS SOUTH FLORIDA COOL

May sound weird, but during the warm summer months, nothing tastes as good as nitrogen ice cream

SOUTH FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT'S NEW BUSINESS IS GARBAGE

A Broward student with an entrepreneurial spirit shows off his amazing new idea

HOME ON THE WATER? REVOLUTIONARY FLOATING HOMES COMING TO MIAMI

In the near future, these floating homes will be coming to an ocean or bay near you.

ICONIC SOUTH FLORIDA SLOTH/LANDMARK IS ON THE MOVE

You've seen it a thousand times, but this famous three-toed sloth is on the move.

SOUTH FLORIDA MODEL AIRPLANE CLUB FLYING HIGH

The Aero-Modelers of Perrine put on a sky show like you wouldn't believe.

WHY HAS SOUTH FLORIDA BEEN OVERRUN BY SPACE INVADERS?

You've seen them in the popular video game, so why are they all over South Florida?

VIEW FROM THE TOP OF FLORIDA'S TALLEST BUILDING

At 868 feet tall, Miami's Panorama Tower is like living in the clouds.

ICONIC SOUTH FLORIDA PIZZA JOINT REOPENS

One of South Florida's favorite pizza restaurants is back and better than ever.

FLORIDA PET OWNERS ON LOOKOUT FOR DEADLY TOADS

While recent downpours will help South Florida lawns, they may set up a potentially deadly scenario for pets.

WORLD CUP COMES ALIVE IN MIAMI WITH STAR MURAL

While the U.S. will be sitting out this year's World Cup, South Florida will still be celebrating the planet's biggest sporting event with one of the city's biggest murals.

HARD ROCK HOTEL'S GUITAR BUILDING

The brand new Guitar Hotel going up at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood is already hitting the right notes with curious onlookers.

SOUTH FLORIDA SCHOOL'S NEW "BUDDY BENCH"

With bullying on the rise in the U.S., one South Florida school is doing what it can to make its students feel less alone and foster friendships.

WATERBED COMEBACK BEGINS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Believe it or not, waterbeds are making a comeback and it's starting right here in South Florida.

SOUTH FLORIDA FAMILY DESIGNS APP FOR WOMEN

A South Florida woman and her daughters got together to create a new app focusing on women's issues.

E-SCOOTERS TO ZIP YOU AROUND SOUTH FLORIDA

A "Bird" has landed in Miami and may change the way you get around the big city.

NEYMAR MURAL CELEBRATES WORLD CUP IN MIAMI

While the U.S. will be sitting out this year's World Cup, South Florida will still be celebrating the planet's biggest sporting event with one of the city's biggest murals.

DO NEW BURGERS JUSTIFY CHANGING NAME TO IHOB?

After decades of focusing on pancakes, IHOP changed its name to IHOB as a way to hype their new hamburgers. But do the new burgers live up to the taste test?

'STAR WARS' HISTORY FOR SALE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Not so long ago in a galaxy not so far away, a piece of “Star Wars” history is up for grabs.