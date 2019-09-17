Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie receives satisfactory score on annual report card

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie received his own report card Monday.

Runcie faced harsh criticism earlier this year after several charter schools failed to meet state safety requirements.

Those situations have since been resolved.

Of the nine school board members, all except one gave Runcie a mark of satisfactory.

Most scores were similar to ones given to Runcie last year and remain consistent with scores since 2017.

As a whole, the Broward County school board scores its superintendent as effective, but needing improvement.

The only member scoring Runcie as unsatisfactory is new board member Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter was among those killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The best evaluation came from Runcie himself, who gave a score of highly effective. He wrote about seamless communication following the Parkland shooting as the district transitioned "from response to recovery and from reactive to proactive."

That came as news to five of the nine board members, who found that communication is lacking.

For scholastics, Runcie received generally high marks. He was criticized for a backlog on bond projects to renovate older schools.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.