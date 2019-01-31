Gov. DeSantis announces executive order eliminating Common Core in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that he will issue an executive order eliminating Common Core education standards from Florida schools.

WFTS reports DeSantis wants to streamline standardized testing, as well as increase the rate of literacy in schools.

"One of the things we would constantly hear about on the campaign trail is frustration from parents with Common Core and the testing," DeSantis said.

The Common Core standards cover mathematics and arts & literacy. The standards cover what students should know at the end of each grade level.

Parents have long argued against Common Core, complaining guidelines were too rigid with too much testing for students.

"When you complained about Common Core, I hear you. I told you I would do something about, and today we're acting to bring those promises into reality," DeSantis said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.