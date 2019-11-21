LOS ANGELES – Actress Ana de Armas is on the brink of stardom in Hollywood with her recent turn in the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit “Knives Out.”

The 31-year-old Cuban native steals scenes from the likes of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis in the film which opens nationwide on Thanksgiving.

De Armas will soon appear in the James Bond film “No Time To Die” and in the Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde,” in which she plays the former Norma Jeane. She’s also currently filming “Deep Water” in New Orleans alongside Ben Affleck.