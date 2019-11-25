MIAMI – Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang will gather again for “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Wednesday.

The popular holiday special which made its debut in 1973 will air at 8 p.m. on Local 10.

Along with the tale of how Charlie Brown wants to do something special for his friends, the cartoon “This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers" will air afterwards.