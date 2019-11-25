‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ to air Wednesday on Local 10
MIAMI – Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang will gather again for “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on Wednesday.
The popular holiday special which made its debut in 1973 will air at 8 p.m. on Local 10.
Along with the tale of how Charlie Brown wants to do something special for his friends, the cartoon “This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers" will air afterwards.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Local10.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact wplgwebstaff@wplg.com.